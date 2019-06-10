Pre-orders now available for “The Field Guide to Citizen Science”

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By cnickerson | June 10, 2019 5:00 am

Coming Soon! “The Field Guide to Citizen Science,” from the experts at SciStarter , published by Timber Press.

Citizen science is the public involvement in the discovery of new scientific knowledge. A citizen science project can involve one person or millions of people collaborating towards a common goal. The citizen science movement is approachable and inclusive, making it an excellent option for people looking for ways to get involved and make a difference.

The Field Guide to Citizen Science—by the expert team at SciStarter—makes it easier than ever for those new to the process to get involved. It explains what citizen science is, explores the various types of projects available, shows how to succeed and stay motivated when you’re participating in a project, and explains how the data is used. The included projects range from passive observation to active data collection.

With an upbeat and accessible tone and a lively, illustrated layout, this must-have guide is for anyone looking to join the fun and rewarding world of citizen science.

Pre-order a copy here!

