Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Help scientists track extreme weather this week!

By cnickerson | July 17, 2019 6:35 pm

Tropical storms loom large over different parts of the globe, while extreme heat and droughts wreak havoc on other areas. Flash floods and landslides plague parts of India, as dust storms make it difficult to drive and breathe in the southwestern United States.

Extreme weather. We may feel powerless, but there are ways we can help scientists better predict these events and help provide warning systems. That’s empowering.

Stay safe.

The SciStarter Team

ISeeChange

It’s going to be HOT across the United States this week.

Use the ISeeChange app to share your observations about the heat. You can help researchers understand extreme weather and inform community adaptation decisions.

Location: Global

Get Started!

CrowdWater

Help improve flood forecasts where data is limited by using this free app to report water levels, stream flow data, and soil moisture data.

Location: Global

Get Started!

CoCoRaHS: Rain, Hail, Snow Network

Register a location and use a rain gauge to record precipitation where you are. Your reports may be used by the National Weather Service.

Location: United States, Canada, and the Bahamas

Get Started!

Landslide Reporter

Mudslides are a common type of landslide. Landslides are often precipitated by rain, drought, and other natural disasters.

If a landslide occurs near you, you can submit a report to NASA’s Landslide Reporter to help researchers understand where and when landslides occur.

Location: Global

Get Started!

GLOBE Observer: Clouds

Dust storms can introduce particulate matter in your lungs and eyes, among other hazards, and they’ve been plaguing the southwestern United States.

With NASA’s GLOBE Observer, you can help track dust storms globally. More data will help improve early warnings and tracking. To report dust storms, use the “Clouds” protocol on the GLOBE app.

Location: Global

Get Started!

Win SciStarter swag!

Take this 5-min survey for a chance to win SciStarter swag…and help us learn more about your experiences with citizen science! You can find this survey here.

Get Started!

Year in Citizen Science: July Calendar

Check out SciStarter’s online and printable monthly calendar of events and holidays (like Hug Your Cat Day) linked to relevant citizen science projects. You can find it here.

Get Started!

Listen to some Citizen Science! Episode 5: EarthEcho International

Founded by the grandchildren of ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, EarthEcho’s mission is to inspire young people throughout the world to take action for a more sustainable future. Listen here.

Get Started!

Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboardhelps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 3000+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

New on our syndicated blogs

You Can Help Beat Extreme Heat In Cities via Science Connected Magazine

Book Review: Reflecting on a Life of Citizen Science via Discover Magazine

NASA GLOBE Observer Needs Your Help Reporting Dust Storms via the SciStarter blog

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Environment, Newsletter, Weather
MORE ABOUT: Extreme Weather, floods, Heat, landslides
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About cnickerson

In addition to being the Managing Editor of SciStarter's syndicated blog network, Caroline Nickerson is a Master of Public Policy student at American University with a focus on environmental and climate change policy. She is passionate about science communication in the policy space and engaging citizens and voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+