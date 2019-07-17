Help scientists track extreme weather this week!
Tropical storms loom large over different parts of the globe, while extreme heat and droughts wreak havoc on other areas. Flash floods and landslides plague parts of India, as dust storms make it difficult to drive and breathe in the southwestern United States.
Extreme weather. We may feel powerless, but there are ways we can help scientists better predict these events and help provide warning systems. That’s empowering.
Stay safe.
The SciStarter Team
ISeeChange
It’s going to be HOT across the United States this week.
Use the ISeeChange app to share your observations about the heat. You can help researchers understand extreme weather and inform community adaptation decisions.
Location: Global
CrowdWater
Help improve flood forecasts where data is limited by using this free app to report water levels, stream flow data, and soil moisture data.
Location: Global
CoCoRaHS: Rain, Hail, Snow Network
Register a location and use a rain gauge to record precipitation where you are. Your reports may be used by the National Weather Service.
Location: United States, Canada, and the Bahamas
Landslide Reporter
Mudslides are a common type of landslide. Landslides are often precipitated by rain, drought, and other natural disasters.
If a landslide occurs near you, you can submit a report to NASA’s Landslide Reporter to help researchers understand where and when landslides occur.
Location: Global
GLOBE Observer: Clouds
Dust storms can introduce particulate matter in your lungs and eyes, among other hazards, and they’ve been plaguing the southwestern United States.
With NASA’s GLOBE Observer, you can help track dust storms globally. More data will help improve early warnings and tracking. To report dust storms, use the “Clouds” protocol on the GLOBE app.
Location: Global
Win SciStarter swag!
Take this 5-min survey for a chance to win SciStarter swag…and help us learn more about your experiences with citizen science! You can find this survey here.
Year in Citizen Science: July Calendar
Check out SciStarter’s online and printable monthly calendar of events and holidays (like Hug Your Cat Day) linked to relevant citizen science projects. You can find it here.
Listen to some Citizen Science! Episode 5: EarthEcho International
Founded by the grandchildren of ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, EarthEcho’s mission is to inspire young people throughout the world to take action for a more sustainable future. Listen here.
Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboardhelps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With 3000+ citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!
New on our syndicated blogs
You Can Help Beat Extreme Heat In Cities via Science Connected Magazine
Book Review: Reflecting on a Life of Citizen Science via Discover Magazine
NASA GLOBE Observer Needs Your Help Reporting Dust Storms via the SciStarter blog