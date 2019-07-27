Five Fin-tastic projects for Shark Week
The Discovery Channel’s popular Shark Week is July 28-August 4. Help scientists learn more about sharks through the projects we’ve tagged for you, below. This year, you can also help provide healthy ocean homes for sharks by joining the world’s largest volunteer effort for oceans: the International Coastal Cleanup.
The Shark Trust: Great Eggcase Hunt
Ever see a “mermaid’s purse” while walking on the beach? These are the egg cases of sharks or skates, and they help scientists learn about species distribution. Report when and where you see them!
Location: Global
Do you SCUBA dive? If so, share information about your diving experiences to help researchers learn how shark and ray populations have changed over time.
Location: North and South America
New England Basking Shark and Ocean Sunfish Project
Share your sightings of basking sharks and ocean sunfish to help monitor migration patterns.
Location: New England, USA
This one is for everyone! Join a global network of shark observers collecting vital information about sharks, chimaeras, and rays worldwide. Report sharks you see in-person or in the news.
Location: Global
Patterns on whale sharks are used for long-term, mark-recapture analysis to understand and protect them. Share your whale shark photos and remember to remain at least 10 feet away from the shark when photographing them.
Location: Global
Marine Citizen Science Certification
No matter where you are, you can sign up for Ocean Sanctuaries’ Marine Citizen Science Certification course online to learn more about sharks and citizen science.
Location: Global
