Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Five Fin-tastic projects for Shark Week

By lshell | July 27, 2019 10:47 am

The Discovery Channel’s popular Shark Week is July 28-August 4. Help scientists learn more about sharks through the projects we’ve tagged for you, below. This year, you can also help provide healthy ocean homes for sharks by joining the world’s largest volunteer effort for oceans: the International Coastal Cleanup.﻿

The Shark Trust: Great Eggcase Hunt

Ever see a “mermaid’s purse” while walking on the beach? These are the egg cases of sharks or skates, and they help scientists learn about species distribution. Report when and where you see them!

Get Started!

Location: Global

eShark

Do you SCUBA dive? If so, share information about your diving experiences to help researchers learn how shark and ray populations have changed over time.
Get Started!

Location: North and South America

New England Basking Shark and Ocean Sunfish Project

Share your sightings of basking sharks and ocean sunfish to help monitor migration patterns.
Get Started!

Location: New England, USA

SharkBase

This one is for everyone! Join a global network of shark observers collecting vital information about sharks, chimaeras, and rays worldwide. Report sharks you see in-person or in the news.
Get Started!

Location: Global

Wildbook for Whale Sharks

Patterns on whale sharks are used for long-term, mark-recapture analysis to understand and protect them. Share your whale shark photos and remember to remain at least 10 feet away from the shark when photographing them. 
Get Started!

Location: Global

Marine Citizen Science Certification

No matter where you are, you can sign up for Ocean Sanctuaries’ Marine Citizen Science Certification course online to learn more about sharks and citizen science.
Get Started!

Location: Global

Spotlight on SciStarter Education

Learn more about SciStarter Education–a district-level ed tech platform designed by and for educators–and discover how you can bring it to your district. View webinar.

Citizen Science On-the-Go!

The Citizen Science Podcast features conversations between volunteers and the scientists they help. Contact us to share your experiences on the podcast.

Your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects. Complete your profile to access this and other free tools. It’s also how we match you with the best projects near you.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Education
MORE ABOUT: basking shark, education, egg case, Marine Citizen Science, SciStarter, shark week, whale sharks
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+