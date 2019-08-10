Five ways your dog can do science. Woof!
We’re in the dog days of summer, and National Dog Day is August 26.
You and your dog can celebrate by doing a little science together (that’s right!)…and help researchers in the process.
Darwin’s Ark
Help researchers understand pet personalities by contributing a saliva sample and/or filling out a survey about your furry friend.
Location: Global
C-BARQ and Fe-BARQ
Give scientists a glimpse into your animals’ minds by completing these simple questionnaires about your dog or cat.
Location: Global
Pets Can Do
Researchers are trying to understand animal cognition and behavior. Anyone, anywhere can take surveys to help, and if you live in Lincoln, England, you can do in-person behavioral studies with your dog.
Location: Global
Family Dog Project
Help investigate the foundation of the dog-human bond by either answering questions about your dog’s vocalizations and age or by analyzing recorded human and dog calls.
Location: Global
Genetics of canine hyper-sociability
Why are dogs social? Let’s find out together. Sign up to receive a genetic testing kit (noninvasive) and instructions on how to collect and send in genetic information about your dog.
Location: Continental United States
Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar.
