Five ways your dog can do science. Woof!

By cnickerson | August 10, 2019 10:27 am

We’re in the dog days of summer, and National Dog Day is August 26.

You and your dog can celebrate by doing a little science together (that’s right!)…and help researchers in the process.

Cheers!
The SciStarter Team

Darwin’s Ark

Help researchers understand pet personalities by contributing a saliva sample and/or filling out a survey about your furry friend.

Location: Global

Get Started!

C-BARQ and Fe-BARQ

Give scientists a glimpse into your animals’ minds by completing these simple questionnaires about your dog or cat.

Location: Global

Get Started!

Pets Can Do

Researchers are trying to understand animal cognition and behavior. Anyone, anywhere can take surveys to help, and if you live in Lincoln, England, you can do in-person behavioral studies with your dog.

Location: Global

Get Started!

Family Dog Project

Help investigate the foundation of the dog-human bond by either answering questions about your dog’s vocalizations and age or by analyzing recorded human and dog calls.

Location: Global

Get Started!

Genetics of canine hyper-sociability

Why are dogs social? Let’s find out together. Sign up to receive a genetic testing kit (noninvasive) and instructions on how to collect and send in genetic information about your dog.

Location: Continental United States

Get Started!

Sign up to Receive and Review a Water Testing Kit

Receive and review a free beta water testing kit and help a young scientist reach her dream: clean water for all through citizen science. Learn more and sign up on SciStarter.

Get Started!

Investigating Dust Storms with GLOBE Observer

Live in an area that experiences dust storms? Snap photos of dust events and submit them to the GLOBE Observer App. Learn more about GLOBE Observer and find a link to a recent webinar about dust storms on SciStarter.

Get Started!

Year in Citizen Science: August Calendar

Check out SciStarter’s online and printable monthly calendar of events and holidays (like National Dog Day ) linked to relevant citizen science projects.

Get Started!

Listen to some Citizen Science! Episode 6: Community Snow Observations

Seems odd to feature a snow project in August, but it’s not too early to be trained as a NASA Community Snow Observer. Learn more about this project and people behind it.

Get Started!

Discover more citizen science on the SciStarter calendar. Did you know your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects? Complete your profile to access free tools. Want even more citizen science? Check out SciStarter’s Project Finder! With citizen science projects spanning every field of research, task and age group, there’s something for everyone!

New on our Syndicated Blogs

Behind the scenes of INVENTING TOMORROW with the WaterInsights™ Team via Science Connected Magazine

Manatee Chat: Uncovering Manatee Secrets via Discover Magazine

Wicked Hot Boston: Urban Heat Island (UHI) Mapping via the SciStarter blog

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, Newsletter
MORE ABOUT: dogs, pets
CITIZEN SCIENCE
Citizen Science Salon

Scistarter logo

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About cnickerson

In addition to being the Managing Editor of SciStarter's syndicated blog network, Caroline Nickerson is a Master of Public Policy student at American University with a focus on environmental and climate change policy. She is passionate about science communication in the policy space and engaging citizens and voters.

