CURRENT ISSUE
“How To” Citizen Science Videos on YouTube!

By lshell | September 7, 2019 2:22 pm

Virtually join a SCUBA diver as she takes a fish survey. Watch scientists explain the goals of their research, how YOU can get involved, and what they’ll do with the data you collect. 


Sit back, relax, and enjoy the videos we feature below. You’ll discover how you can become a citizen scientist, in minutes!
Nature TV and WNET produced this video about citizen science and SciStarter, too. Find more citizen science project videos on SciStarter’s “How To” YouTube channel.


If you’re a project leader, here are some tips on how to make a video for your project!

Caterpillars Count!

Help scientists understand some of the most important organisms in our ecosystems—caterpillars and other insects—by conducting surveys of plants and trees.
GLOBE Observer: Trees

Use your mobile device to measure tree height to help NASA learn how changes impact the carbon cycle.
Urban Buzz

Cicadas are still lingering in some trees! Collect some to contribute to Urban Buzz.
REEF Fish Survey Project

Are you a SCUBA diver? Record and share data about the fish you see while diving. 
Stall Catchers, by EyesOnALZ

Help advance Alzheimer’s research by identifying stalled or flowing blood vessels in videos of mice brains.
The Field Guide to Citizen Science

The Field Guide to Citizen Science—by the expert team at SciStarter and published by Timber Press—makes it easier than ever for those new to citizen science to get involved! Pre-order a copy here.

Citizen Science: Ears Edition

In this episode of the Citizen Science podcast, co-host Caroline Nickerson talks with the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (or COASST, for short) project about monitoring marine resources and ecosystem health. You can listen here.

Your SciStarter dashboard helps you track your contributions to projects. Complete your profile to access this and other free tools. It’s also how we match you with the best projects near you.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Citizen Science, videos
MORE ABOUT: Book, citizen science, citizen science videos, GLOBE, Podcast, reef, Stall Catchers, videos
Citizen Science Salon

Citizen Science Salon, brought to you by SciStarter, is where science enthusiasts can join forces with top researchers. We'll feature weekly collaborative, crowdsourced, and DIY research projects that relate to what you're reading about in Discover, so you can take science into your own hands. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
+