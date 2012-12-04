Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Watching the Wind

By Julianne Dalcanton | December 4, 2012 1:46 pm

Ever since discovering Richard Long‘s work back in the 80’s, I’ve been incredibly drawn to land art of various forms.  Most work of this type tends to be fairly static, but I recently ran across some pieces that I found mesmerizing, in their capturing and visualizing wind.  (Strictly, these don’t meet the definition of “land art”, but heck, if you’re going to visualize wind, you probably need some help from technology).

Here is northern California artist Ned Kahn’s piece, covering the side of a science center in Switzerland with thousands of pieces of aluminum, whose orientations adjust in response to the wind.  If I could find a way to have this video on infinite loop, I would… http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVyo5ICl5-I#!

(And, of course, having some problems embedding video with the new site…sigh. Here’s the link: Click here)

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Arts
+