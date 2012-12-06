Transition
This isn’t an easy post to write, but it’s time for me to leave Cosmic Variance and Discover and go back to blogging on my own. It’s a move I’ve been contemplating for a long time, essentially unrelated to the recent website update here. After having blogged for many years, I’ve decided that I’m happiest when I feel the least amount of responsibility, and the greatest freedom to be personal and idiosyncratic. Even though I’ve always had perfect freedom here, there was inevitably the (correct) feeling that our efforts represented a group, not just my personal quirks. If a month goes by and I don’t feel like blogging, I don’t want to feel that I’m letting anyone down other than myself.
So, I have a new blog at my personal site, which I’ll update as the spirit moves me. I’ve imported copies of all my previous blogging to there, so it doesn’t look completely empty right from the start. Add me to your RSS feeds if you like.
But don’t un-follow Cosmic Variance! The rest of the crew is dedicated to stepping up in my absence, so this will continue to be the go-to place for fun and eclectic blogging about physics and astronomy and whatever else.
I love these folks to death, and wish them all the best — I’ll even be leaving comments now and then. Enormous thanks to Julianne, Mark, John, JoAnne, Daniel, and Risa for sharing this space with me over the years. And thanks to Discover, and in particular Amos Zeeberg and Gemma Shusterman, for keeping the gears running smoothly for most of my tenure here. It’s been an honor and a pleasure.