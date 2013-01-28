Speculating about the Future of Google+

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Julianne Dalcanton | January 28, 2013 12:43 pm

Despite a strong initial start, in the universe of social media it’s widely believed that Google+ will never replace Facebook.

Nothing to see here folks, move along...

That said, I’d like to get all Thomas Friedman-y and speculate wildly from a very limited personal anecdote.  Namely, my 6th grader just begged to be allowed to join Google+.  Begged!  Stomping and huffing was involved when the request was denied.  And why?  “All my friends are on Google+!!!!”

I know for a fact that my kid’s friends have parents who would certainly refuse to let them open an account on Facebook.  My theory is that Google+ is such a “failure” as a social media hub that it’s possible for parents to not even know that it’s a social media hub.  Or, if they do, the existence of “circles” as a way of limiting exposure gives parents a better sense of control, making Google+ seem like a more appropriate first step.  And from the kids’ point of view, Facebook is for grown-ups.  Would you want to be on the same social media channel as your mom???  Ew.  Plus, because it’s unpopular with, you know, old people, you don’t have to worry about parents checking your status ten times a day.

In short, I’m starting to wonder.

Edit: And, look what just showed up in the news: “Google+ outranks Twitter as Number 2 Social Network after Facebook

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Technology
  • http://www.filip.milstan.net/ Filip Radulovic

    My first thought was related to the point that Phil made in his comment.
    I have both FB and G+ accounts, and my experience tells me that G+ is much more serious with respect to the content – science, technology, etc. I am not quite sure, but I think I would be happy if my child would ask me the same.

    • http://www.linkedin.com/in/ablelawrence Able Lawrence

      I have both FB and G+ accounts. I spend more time with G+ because it continues to surprise me with new things. FB is just simply social courtesies. It is very difficult to grow interest based groups in facebook unlike G+. You are more open to strangers in G+ precisely because one feels more in controls. I have a lot of people in my facebook list (from the early days when you were more open) whom I want to cut loose but cant do it because it is a pain. It is so easy to delete an entire circle in G+

  • TimG

    Alternate caption: “Cosmic Variance after Sean left…”

    For what it’s worth, I’m still checking for updates regularly.

  • sfthen

    A 6th grader will “soon” be in college (you of course hope) and “soon” after that (“soon” being relative obviously) be out in the World.

    Google has very, very deep pockets. What is the average age of the FB follower? Today’s FB is yesterday’s Email is the day-before-yesterday’s BBS.

    Google has very, very deep pockets.

  • http://www.candleforex.com/ CandleForex

    We must respectfully disagree with you that Google Plus will not replace Facebook.

    Facebook is a pain in the neck to manage, and spammed so frequently that it is pretty much useless.

    Professionals usually stick to Google Plus and LinkedIN in our experience.

+