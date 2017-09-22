Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Lake Michigan Itself Is the Greatest Asian Carp Deterrent

By Eric Betz | September 22, 2017 3:31 pm
Asian carp jump from the water at the mouth of the Wabash River in Ohio. (Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/Todd Davis)

For years, people have been freaking out that Asian carp are about to invade the Great Lakes.

That concern seemed more real than ever this summer after an Illinois fisherman caught a carp in June less than 10 miles from Lake Michigan — beyond the barriers designed to keep them out.

These voracious fish have already decimated Midwestern rivers. They’re filters feeders who feast on plankton — the tiny plants and critters that prop up foodchains. And they eat lots of them. Adult Asian carp eat pounds of the stuff every day.

Carp are also a little creepy; so they’ve captivated the public’s attention. They spawn in startling numbers, and they’re notorious for all leaping from the water at once, smacking their slimy fish bodies into innocent boaters.

It’s easy to see why conservationists and government agencies are concerned.

“Asian carp are kind of the perfect poster child for invasive species,” says Molly Flanagan, vice president for policy at the Alliance for the Great Lakes. “The silver carp jump and they’re scary — they hurt people. The bighead carp eat a lot.”

And in August, the government finally released its long-awaited $275 million plan to stop carp from reaching the Great Lakes. The Army Corps of Engineers’ so-called “Brandon Road plan” would install electric barriers at a lock and dam near Joliet, Illinois. Underwater speakers would sonically blast the fish as additional deterrent.

Both Republicans and Democrats from neighboring states have supported taking action against carp in hopes of protecting the Great Lakes’ sport fishing industry. But Flanagan says the Trump administration held the study back at the urging of industry groups like shipping companies, who have barges on the waterway.

“What they’re worried about is delays,” she says. “If they have to lock a dam every time they go upriver, how much time is that going to add to their journey?”

A Wet Desert

But surprisingly, when you ask veteran Great Lakes ecologists about the dreaded carp reaching Lake Michigan, you’ll often be met with groans.

Those groans stem from a reality that’s even more horrifying than carp: There’s little left in Lake Michigan to devastate. Other invasives—mostly quagga mussels—have already stripped the lake of its food. Rather than invade Lake Michigan, ravenous carp in swimming in the canal are likely to turn back around once they reach the nutrient-poor environment in the lake.

quagga-mussels

Quagga mussels from fish trawl sample in Lake Michigan. (Credit: NOAA/Greg Marks)

Like carp, the mussels love plankton. And quagga mussels now number in the trillions. Along the lake bottom—stretching more than 100 miles from eastern to western shore—there’s a virtually unbroken bed of filter feeders that has sucked the life from Lake Michigan. Carmen Aguilar of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is an expert on how invasives affect the Great Lakes’ food chain. She says quagga mussels can filter the whole system once roughly once every four days.

Lake Michigan is now an aquatic desert.

“You have desert water from Lake Michigan—water with virtually no food in it—heading toward the Mississippi River,” says fisheries ecologist John Janssen, also of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “That water will get greener and greener as it heads towards the Mississippi.”

Why is the water better fertilized farther south? Poop. Or, as Janssen puts it “incomplete processing of sewage in Chicago.”

“So, if you imagine yourself as an Asian carp which need the phytoplankton — they need huge amounts of it to survive—what they’re doing swimming up that canal is they’re getting into a desert more and more,” Janssen continues. “And they’re gonna turn around.”

He says he can’t guarantee no carp will make it into Lake Michigan. But, if they do, they’d have a hard time reproducing or even surviving far from city shorelines in the open lakes.

But for Flanagan, the Brandon Road “let’s-electrocute-all-the-carp-plan” is about much more. There are now some 180 invasives in the Great Lakes.

“This isn’t just Asian carp,” Flanagan says. “What we have in the Chicago area waterway system is essentially an invasive species superhighway. It’s a continuous connection between the Great Lakes Basin and the Mississippi River Basin.”

The goal of conservationists is to put a roadblock on that highway.

“Asian carp are the easiest way to get other people interested in potentially doing any of that work,” Flanagan says.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Environment, Top Posts
MORE ABOUT: animals, environmental policy
  • OWilson

    They are a little late.

    Asian Carp have been the most visible fish in the Great Lakes for 20 years, or more,

    Along the shorelines, and In the upper streams they school in spring and it is a sight to behold, in the rivers and Mill Ponds!

    • Erik Bosma

      Well let’s eat the bastards, OW. You go first. My grampa used to eat anything he caught. He moved here (BC) from Holland. Oma hated it (she couldn’t see past all those mountains) so they moved back. But he loved his fishing. They stayed with us when I was about 10 and God-knows-what would be frying in the pan when we got home from school. Once in awhile there’d be something recognizable. “Mmmmm….” he’d say, “Lekker! Op eeten, kinderen.” And that’s what we’d do but, you know, it was always kind of tasty.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    “An average carp is capable of producing hundreds of thousands to sometimes millions of eggs each year” Load up disposable drones with fertilized egg clutches and seed North Korean lakes and rivers. Give the folks something to eat.

  • Erik Bosma

    Asian carp are eaten by people in Asia. I’ve never tasted one but I doubt they’re that bad. I think the bottom-feeder label freaks people out. It’s just pure protein, folks. And there must be a lot of it in one since they jump so high out of the water.
    Does anyone have any idea what’s in a fish sandwich or in a non-cod or non-halibut order of fish and chips? I didn’t think so. So let’s fish these buggers onto the extinction list and sell the meat to all the people who need or want it. God knows we need more protein in our terrible diets.
    As for those Quagga Mussels, doesn’t something eat them. How about starfish? How about us? And then something to eat the starfish until we reached some sort of equilibrium. Or we could harvest them somehow and, again, pump out the protein.
    Kind of like that story about that old lady who swallowed the fly.

    • lump1

      So I read up on the quagga mussels and got the sense that we don’t want anything to eat them, because their tiny fleshy bits contain all the concentrated pollution of all the water they have filtered. Apparently yellow perch eat them, but that’s not so great, because whatever might prey on the perch gets a very toxic meal, and those toxins shouldn’t pass through the food chain. To me it doesn’t sound like all bad news. I say it’s better for the toxins to be locked up in the mussels instead of being diffuse in the water. Some grad students in a fancy robotics program should 3D print some cheap underwater drones that collect these mussels for safe disposal. If there are enough, maybe we can reach a point where we remove pollutants from the lakes faster than we add them.

+