What is Dark Matter? Even the Best Theories Are Crumbling

By Korey Haynes | September 21, 2018 5:00 pm
The interior of the LHC's ATLAS experiment

The Large Hadron Collider is looking for dark matter candidates. Credit: CERN

Dark matter research is unsettling. Scientists were unnerved when they first noticed that galaxies don’t rotate by the same physics as a spinning plate. The stars at a galaxy’s edge rotate faster than expected. And their motion can only be explained by a lot of invisible matter that we can’t see.

That was exciting more than unsettling when the field was new and ideas were plentiful and had yet to be proven wrong. Researchers consolidated the possibilities into two main camps, complete with clever acronyms: MACHOs (Massive Compact Halo Objects) and WIMPs (Weakly Interacting Massive Particles).

MACHOS Aren’t the Answer

Brown dwarfs are an example of a MACHO, but they don't exist in large enough numbers to solve the dark matter problem. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

MACHOs are the less exotic possibility. You and I don’t glow or reflect light terribly well, so it’s perfectly reasonable to suggest that space and galaxies contain lots of stuff — planets, stars not quite big enough to turn on and light up, world-gobbling space worms — that we simply can’t see because they are literally dark and we don’t have a big enough flashlight.

Except we can detect some of those objects out there (not the worms) because they’re so massive that they bend light around them. They do exist, and we know they’re there despite their darkness. And yet there’s just not enough of them to make the galaxy-rotation math work. The same problem pops up if we imagine a universe littered with black holes. We would need to see these light-bending gravitational lenses everywhere and we don’t, even when we look very hard.

The search for WIMPs

A map showing dark matter in blue and galaxies in gold.

Hubble Space Telescope observations of galaxies (gold) and their movements allowed scientists to calculate where the dark matter (blue) lies. Credit: J.-P. Kneib/ESA/NASA

So the astrophysics community mostly moved on to WIMPs. Rather than big objects, maybe the universe is full of little things we can’t see. These would be swarms of objects like atoms that just don’t reflect or absorb light or any other kind of electromagnetic energy, unlike all the matter we can touch and measure and see around us on Earth. This concept is more unsettling, or it should be if you remember that one of the rules of science is that it’s supposed to work the same everywhere in the universe. We do know that neutrinos exist: tiny, mostly mass-less particles that barely interact with the universe around them. The problem there is that they’re mostly mass-less. We can’t figure out how there are enough of them to make up the 84 percent of the universe’s matter that we can’t see.

So maybe dark matter is a different object we haven’t observed at all yet, something called a neutralino. Researchers have come up with a plausible description of such a particle, how the Big Bang as we know it might have created them, and how they would fit into the standard model of particle physics without breaking everything else along the way.

Is Dark Matter the New Ether?

Two scientists work on the XENON experiment.

Researchers hope the XENON experiment will directly detect dark matter particles. Credit: XENON


But we’ve been looking for them for a while. We’ve built incredibly sensitive, bizarre instruments to look for them. These include vats of liquid xenon stored miles underground, and telescopes looking for dark matter particles decaying into things we can see and measure, like gamma rays. It includes the Large Hadron Collider, one of the most expensive science experiments ever built. And we haven’t found them. We haven’t found the WIMPs themselves, and we haven’t found convincing evidence that they exist.

Except, of course, for the persistent evidence we can’t ignore that says the universe is heavier than what we can see.

At this point, the unsettling feeling is growing again. Decades ago, scientists were confident about the existence of the “luminiferous aether” as a medium to carry light. Now, that’s looked back on as a clumsy belief that should have been dropped far earlier than it was. Scientists persisted because they were sure that light, like sound, required a medium to move through in spite of the evidence piling up against that concept. Having been fooled once, scientists have to ask: Is dark matter the new ether?

For decades, a few rogue scientists have stood hopefully at the edge of respectability, offering their theory called Modified Newtonian Dynamics, or MOND. Essentially, it says that physics doesn’t work as we know it at the largest scales. It says we’ve been drawing the wrong conclusions, and dark matter isn’t required to explain the universe. No one has managed to develop a theory of MOND that adequately explains the universe around us, but it occasionally gains converts simply because the competing theory of dark matter has a glaring flaw: we can’t find it.

Perhaps we’re wrong about something in the standard model that defines how the tiniest particles in the universe behave and interact, and dark matter exists, but in a very different form than we’re expecting. Or perhaps we are wrong about the laws of gravity.

Or perhaps, maybe even tomorrow, an experiment will turn up a neutralino exactly where researchers say it should be. A particle will strike a tank of supercooled xenon. The LHC team will discover a new particle. Science is hard, and seen against the long story of scientific progress, we only started looking for dark matter yesterday. Until something changes, we’ll have to rest uneasy with the unsettling possibility that physics as we know it might be very wrong.

Korey Haynes is a Discover magazine contributing writer.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, Top Posts
MORE ABOUT: cosmology
  • Michal Rosa

    Been calling it the new ether for a while now – it’s such a fashionable little hypothesis with absolutely no observational data to support it. Perfect for modern day physicists.

    • Great Scott Not

      Ummm, what hypothesis are you referring to? “Dark Matter” is a term to describe that there is something going on that we don’t yet understand. The observational data is that we can’t account for the rotation of galaxies. Dark Matter is an umbrella term… there are various theories that are being tested to determine more specifics. Scientists admit that no one knows for sure what exactly is going on.

      • Mad Mikey

        I’d buy that if the situation were called Unexplained Rotation Speed. I’ve heard way, way, way too many researchers confidently state something along the lines of, “we know dark matter exists, we just don’t know what it’s made of exactly yet.”

    • Film@11

      Luminiferous aether? A discredited theory that might be making a comeback, like the cosmic constant seems to be.

  • mpc755

    Dark matter is a supersolid that fills ’empty’ space, strongly interacts with ordinary matter and is displaced by ordinary matter. What is referred to geometrically as curved spacetime physically exists in nature as the state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter. The state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter is gravity.

    The supersolid dark matter displaced by a galaxy pushes back, causing the stars in the outer arms of the galaxy to orbit the galactic center at the rate in which they do.

    Displaced supersolid dark matter is curved spacetime.

    • vaccinia

      If we define energy as spacetime curvature per unit distance, and particles as essentially complex standing waves composed of light, alot of things start to make sense. Wave particle duality for one, and the equivalence of energy and matter for another. Mass does not curve spacetime, mass IS curved spacetime!

      • James Fowler

        Interesting…I tend to think the answer lies in a better understanding of what “spacetime” actually is. What exactly is curving, when spacetime is curved?

  • Film@11

    QUOTE : “Scientists were unnerved when they first noticed that galaxies don’t rotate by the same physics as a spinning plate.”

    IIRC the problem is that galaxies do rotate like spinning plates but shouldn’t. We used to think that stars near the center of galaxy would orbit much faster about the center of the galaxy than stars out at the edge. Observations showed the stars out at the edge orbiting the galaxy much faster than they should, almost like the galaxy was asolid disk.

  • AbedPeerally

    My two books and a dozen papers in vixra archives peerally talk anout the theory of everything and its conclusions and predictions. One if them is that dark matter and dark energy do not exist. . The theory of everything however does explain what they could be using a different concept. The book will be published by early next year.

  • enantiomer2000

    Dark matter is a special form of hydrogen called hydrino. Randell Mills is making a dark matter engine called the Suncell which is going to change everything.

  • Zephir

    In dense aether analogy of space-time the dark matter corresponds the collective effects of tiny ripples and turbulences at the water surface: the scalar waves and high/low spin solitons of the vacuum. These fluctuations are of unparticle character of random noise. We can also observe many dark matter analogies in socioeconomical phenomena (like the ignorance of breaktrough findings and ideas). The hype curve of dark matter acceptation by scientific community therefore exhibits its own dark matter effect.

  • OWilson

    Humans will always be limited by human perception. We have been likened to eternally living in a dark cave, seeking to explain the shadows we see on the walls from the outside world.

    We assume matter is something that occupies empty space, when in fact empty space is a human construct, to explain Newton’s laws.

    Einstein the invoked “space time” and Heisenberg gave birth to quantum fluctuations, fields, vacuum energy, spontaneous particle creation. It turns out empty space is a very busy place indeed, today’s ether.

    Can humans conceive of empty space, of “nothing”?

    Conventional wisdom has barred galaxies evolving into spiral galaxies due to differential vortex rotation, or the “winding” effect, a concept we can easily understand.

    If the new theories are correct, there is no way for these presumably younger barred spirals to “mature” into homogeneous elliptical shapes, and no explanation for the obvious “smearing” vortex pattern we are so familiar with.

    The search for understanding has given us many new hypotheses, each one raising new questions, but we, the latest great apes, can never really separate ourselves as detached objective observers of this weird universe that apparently has no reason to exist.

    We can however, like the spiders in the cave, utilize our localized experience to build our webs, and exploit the local environment.

    And wonder!

