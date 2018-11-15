Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
The U.S. May Ban Kratom. But Are its Effects Deadly or Lifesaving?

By Troy Farah | November 15, 2018 3:00 pm
kratom ground leaves for capsules

Kratom is a drug popular in Southeast Asia that’s derived from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, a tree in the coffee family. Kratom’s pain relieving properties allowed it to surge in popularity in the United States in the wake of the opioid crisis. (Rattiya Thongdumhyu/shutterstock)

Across America, thousands of people are throwing away their prescription drugs and picking up kratom, a plant-based drug from Southeast Asia usually brewed as a tea. Within the leaves of this tropical tree are opioid-like compounds that users say provide pain and anxiety relief, and the ability to wean off street drugs like heroin. But some health organizations warn kratom can be addictive itself or even deadly.

An estimated five million people use kratom regularly, according to the American Kratom Association (AKA), a pro-kratom lobbyist group. And the rising popularity of this herb has caught the eyes of federal government regulators, who have made several unsuccessful attempts to ban it. But that may soon change.

The Food and Drug Administration has blocked foreign kratom imports since 2015. And the Drug Enforcement Administration attempted to schedule kratom in 2016 — criminalizing it in the same legal category as heroin or marijuana — but stopped short in the face of unprecedented backlash from the public and congress members.

More recently, the FDA linked kratom to at least 47 deaths, suggesting the drug has high potential for abuse. However, the National Institute on Drug Abuse has emphasized that these deaths involved adulterated products or combining other drugs with kratom. In documents that were accidentally released this month, the Department of Health and Human Services also recommended a ban in October 2017.

“The adverse event reports underscore the serious and sometimes deadly risks of using kratom and the potential interactions associated with this drug,” an FDA spokesperson said in an email. “Kratom is an inherently addictive product that can cause harm, and it has no demonstrated medical benefit.”

A Kratom Ban?

But others have criticized the FDA’s interpretation of these reports, saying they do not reflect the science. And a ban would only make it harder for research to demonstrate any potential medical benefits.

“The FDA is using a database and a framework for reporting adverse effects that is not really designed to do an objective analysis of a death and determine what the cause of death was,” says Jane Babin, a patent lawyer and molecular biologist who has worked with the AKA.

Nonetheless, based on reactions from federal agencies, a ban is feared by those who use kratom and those who research it. A DEA representative recently told Business Insider that a ruling is imminent, but it’s still not clear when or what their decision will be, and kratom was noticeably absent from a recent DEA report on drug threats.

So what exactly is this herb, why is it so controversial, and what does the science say about its safety?

kratom leaves

Kratom leaves are ground up and put into capsules or steeped in hot water for tea. (Manuel Jebauer/Wikipedia)

Life Saving Drug Or Deadly Narcotic?

There are many names for Mitragyna speciosa, a tree in the coffee family Rubiaceae, but kratom is the most familiar. Like coffee, a small amount of kratom can give you a stimulating buzz, while a larger kratom dosage can be more sedating. In its native Thailand, the plant’s leaves have been chewed or sipped as tea for at least 200 years, despite being outlawed by the government in 1943 during the Greater East Asia War.

Thailand, on the Japanese side, was fighting the U.S., and the war caused the cost of opium to skyrocket. (The region, the so-called Golden Triangle, was long notorious as the world’s largest heroin-producing hub, until Afghanistan later usurped the title.) Many Thai users switched from opiates to kratom, which was not taxed, so the government responded with a blanket ban.

Ever since, the Thai government has sent in troops to burn down kratom’s natural rainforest habitat, threatening other wildlife as well. More recently, Thailand’s president, Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, expressed support for a bill decriminalizing kratom and marijuana for medical research, which passed in early November.

The Kratom Market

It’s only in the last decade or so that kratom has become popular in the United States. Like cannabidiol, or CBD, a popular medicinal marijuana extract, kratom is typically sold in gas stations, smoke shops, and online, although some juice bars also serve it.

In 2016, the AKA and the University of Florida conducted an anonymous online survey of 8000 kratom users and found the majority were white, middle-aged, employed, and married. Two-thirds of respondents used the drug to self-treat pain and emotional or mental conditions. A smaller amount of people have used it to wean off opioids. Some researchers have also suggested kratom could have therapeutic potential, including antidepressant effects.

The rising number of kratom users has alarmed states like Vermont, Wisconsin and four others that have already banned the drug. Ohio may soon join that list, following a recommendation from the state’s Board of Pharmacy that kratom should be in a restrictive legal category alongside heroin.

Their report, issued in October, claims users are injecting kratom, which seems pretty unlikely to Babin given the amount of cellulose and other plant material typically in kratom products. “If you mix kratom with water, even adding heat, it’s not going to dissolve,” she says. The Board of Pharmacy did not respond to a request for comment.

The board’s statement reflects the FDA’s warnings of mortality and abuse potential, but a closer look at the FDA’s death toll has raised some eyebrows. Almost all of the 47 deaths cited involved the use of multiple drugs, meaning it’s not clear if they died from kratom or another substance. The FDA doesn’t point to any clear correlation between a known property of the botanical and the manner a person died.

In some cases, kratom products had been adulterated with opioids or other drugs. There is also a homicide, a suicide, and a case where a patient fell from a window and died from their injuries — but because kratom was found in the blood of the decedents, their deaths were included in the tally.

“In the case of the statements made by the FDA concerning kratom, it is my scientific opinion that they do not have appropriate evidence to support the conclusions,” says Paula Brown, the director of natural products research at British Columbia Institute of Technology. She has conducted a review of the botany, chemistry and ethnomedicinal uses of plants in the genus Mitragyna, as well as undertaken industry-funded research. Brown says in an email she does not believe the drug should be criminalized. “The import ban and negative commentary has forced this botanical into a gray or illicit market, where responsible procurement of material and manufacture is not seemingly a top priority.”

Babin agrees. Her first encounter with kratom began after hearing about chronic pain patients that were being involuntarily tapered off opioids. Their doctors were following aggressive prescribing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016.

The intent was to control the amount of deaths due to opioids, but the CDC later quietly admitted that deaths due to prescription drugs — as opposed to illicit fentanyl — were inflated by as much as 50 percent. Cut off from their prescriptions, many so-called “pain refugees” switched to kratom for relief from chronic pain.

“Between the FDA and the CDC, they’re narrowing what options people have,” Babin says, expressing concern that a ban will drive people to black markets. “Fentanyls are killing tens of thousands of people. If kratom is an alternative, it sure is one that is not, by anybody’s estimations, as deadly as the alternatives on the street.”

Unlocking Kratom’s Pharmacology

The abusive concern for kratom centers on two organic compounds called alkaloids contained within the leaves: mitragynine (MG) and 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-HMG). These two drugs show activity at μ-opioid receptors, which are related to pain relief. While these chemicals are not true opioids, they have demonstrated effective pain relief in human and animal studies.

These kratom chemicals may cause physical dependency, but most cases that researchers have documented portray withdrawals as fairly manageable, with pain and trouble sleeping described as the most unbearable symptoms. One study published this year in the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs noted, “these effects appeared to be relatively mild, since the majority of the participants did not seek treatment for their pain and sleep problems and, in fact, the withdrawal effects only lasted between one and three days.”

A rodent study published this year found that MG had little abuse potential and actually reduced self-administration of heroin in rats. Another recent rat study found the same result: MG did not have abuse potential and reduced morphine intake, whereas 7-HMG did have high abuse potential. Despite these opposing effects, about 60 percent of the alkaloids in kratom leaves are MG — only 2 percent are 7-HMG.

To understand what makes these two drugs unique, we need to talk about true opioids. When you take a drug like morphine, it interacts with μ-opioid receptors and brings in, or recruits, a protein called β-arrestin. This sends out chemical signals that can cause side effects like respiratory failure, which leads to deadly overdose.

Most opioids, including fentanyl, recruit β-arrestin, but MG and 7-HMG do not, meaning there is evidence that kratom has much less associated risks than opioids, including fatal overdose.

In other words, kratom may be slightly addictive, and it may have opioid-like effects, but based on the available science, it does not seem like kratom is as dangerous as heroin — or even close. However, without human clinical trials, which have yet to be done, it’s difficult to truly say.

Yet, the federal government’s moves to ban kratom have already made it difficult to study, as many researchers have protested. At least two human studies were cancelled following the DEA’s 2016 intent to ban kratom, and a Schedule I ban would likely make things more difficult to research, not less.

“If they force it underground, it’s not going to stop kratom from coming into the country,” Babin says. “It’s just going to be a bigger black box.”

  • Timmytwotone

    Big Pharma is losing $. Kratom is a Natural plant and a life saver.
    Helps with pain and mood.

    • Chris Sofia

      Its good to hear it helped you out. Its not right for them to ban this. Hey federal government look at what other states did. States like Illonois, Louisanna, Georgia, flordia, New hampshire, Kentucky, West Virginia, all had a discussion before and all kept it legal. And even Tennessee turned their ban over recently and made kratom legal 21 and up. While states like Illinois and Louisiana kept it legal for those 18 and up. Ohio has to keep kratom legal because of how heavy the opioid epidemic here and how its helped many get off pain killers. Kratom seems to be used for multple reasons including, pain, energy and mood. We should as adults, have the right to use this plant.

      • Chris Sofia

        Meant to send that to ross smith but hey whoever it helps whatever the reason. Its a good thing if its helping people and overall I got to say.. Keep Kratom Legal

    • John M Gates

      Thats exactly whats happening. Its all about money and nothing else. So many people addicted to opiates cause Doctors were paid big money to distribute opiates and now thousands loosing there lives ..Kratom shouldnt even be in the equasion as far as Im concerned..

      • Heidi Dykeman

        There is so much miss information in the beginning of this article its a crime , STOP over inflating the lies about Kratom !!! This has saved my life I have Fibromyalgia kratom helps me function physically and cleats the brain fog soI can think clearly .
        I put 2 teaspoons of kratom in my morning smoothy maybe 3 x’s a week , it is not something all of us have to take everyday , in fact its better not to . Im shocked that the gov backs big pharma $$$$$$$$ over the well being of those suffering with chronic pain , depression and brain fog umoungst other things that this innocent leaf ( don’t believe all the hype about people dyeing from it , getting addicted ect . ) we should be getting rid of the pharmapharmaceuticals substance and opting for natural substances .
        Kratom is not the demoned articles like this make it out to be , if I opt for natural that should be my choice .
        Please help us stop the FdA ,CDC and health and human services from scheduling Kratom in order for those that have pharmaceutical companies in there stock portfolios. per days / weeks for reading .

  • Ross Smith

    I am 66 years old and been using kratom for five years, it’s the only substance that allows me to function due to a chronic back issue. It doesn’t get u high or degrade you as opiates do, for me it’s a lifesaver.

    • Nick Manning

      Please stop lying!!!! Jesus Christ. Kratom gets people high and you know it! Stop spreading this fake news! People like you are the reason it’s getting banned!

      • cj5414

        Bullshit! Nick Manning. Stop the fake propaganda!

        I use kratom. IT DOES NOT, I repeat… DOES NOT GET YOU HIGH! My back pain and every aspect of personal life has been waaay more manageable and under control since I discovered kratom. Stop acting as if this supplement produces drug overdose, deaths, or stairwells full of junkies!

        The best thing that ever happened to me was the day I stopped taking those damn pain killers produced by Big Pharma. Now, people like you and big Government want to force people back into the dark days of telling everyone what they should or should not do with their own lives. smdh.

      • Mboxer511

        Actually its people like you who are shouting “Kratom gets people high and you know it!” that are the reason they are trying to ban it. Thanks for your contribution.

      • Al Toid

        You’re an idiot, Nick.

      • Heidi Dykeman

        Nick Manning what are you on ? A low dose of kratom in my smoothy 2-3 times a week gives me pain relief and clears the brain fog I have from Fibro .
        Please get your facts straight. Before running Kratom into the ground. No addiction here .

  • HappyQuails

    Imports of Kratom were banned yesterday.

    • Andrew Durham

      Kratom imoorts were banned years ago. Not on a federal level though. What they’re doing is illegal. Kratom that is being shipped by air cargo is still making it in as are some other shipments that slide through the cracks. Now isn’t the time to panic buy. That will hust result in a market price inflation. Don’t buy from urban ice or Gaia related companies. They’re a price gouging scam .

      • David Bush

        Been using Gaia for a year now. Cheapest and best quality I have found. 80 bucks for a kilo… half the price of others.

        • Andrew Durham

          Not anymore .150 a kilo now after they made everyone panic .

        • Nick Manning

          LOL you mean the company who had a recall because their garbage kratom was infested with salmonella? Good luck!

    • Susan

      Where was it banned

  • Charles Williams

    I will continue to donate to the AKA that’s our best bet. The government needs to do an investigation on gottlieb and they will see exactly why he is so desperate to ban this lifesaving plant. Everyone be ready to fight (sign petitions and call your Congress) they do not have the right to kill thousands of people for financial gain

  • Stevie

    This is sickening. I have never seen such a profit driven place. If this atrocity happens and they ban it, watch big pharma put it in a capsule and sell it at exorbitant prices. Also, they want to say Kratom has been responsible for 47 deaths? I wouldn’t even use that for a statistic when you factor in that alcohol causes around 85,000 deaths a year! Plus that number includes victims that weren’t even drinking. But hey, that’s okay because that brings in precious money.

    • Ruben Mejias

      I gotta admit ethanol is a drug too called alcohol and wouldnt want another prohibition .it would upset the masses including me .i do love my Gin. And do notice even taking a half teaspoon of any kind of Kratom doesnt even touch in its mind altering ability alcohol .opiates or even cannabis. Its benign

      • Kim Wilcox Parker

        I have chronic pain, fibromyalgia, restless leg syndrome, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, panic attacks, PTSD, now that the doctor took me off my pain meds I heard about Kratom and bought a book from Amazon. I decided to try it. I bought the capsules. My whole body is so much better. I don’t know about anyone else who is taking it, but I never get as high. I got pain relief. People get hooked on everything, right down to sniffing cans. Please don’t ban it. We who has chronic pain will never get relief. I am a sixty – year old disabled nurse. Kratom has helped me immensely. Chronic pain patients are being punished due to the stupid drug addicts. I don’t see you banning alcohol, cigarettes, porn, 1-800 sex talk. W need our Kratom.

  • Susan

    I have used kratom for many years I am so grateful to the person that introduced me to it. I’ve used it for herion and opioid withdrawals I know I would have not made it through those without the kratom I’ve also use it for anxiety I can use it or not have never felt addicted to it or have any kind of adverse storms from it I pray to our good Lord that for once the government and big pharma can just let it b quit taking away or banning the good things that can help so any ppl and health issues on and I’m 61 years of age and have used substances almost my whole life this is the first thing that has helped in so many ways

    • Nick Manning

      Wait until it gets banned and you can’t get it anymore. You will get the same withdrawals that you had with heroin. I wish you the best. Suggest you start tapering soon. Good luck!

      • Shine On

        What are you talking about? Kratom W/D are nothing like heroin. Why would you have even made such an ignorant statement.

    • Mboxer511

      Don’t worry, it won’t get banned on federal level until the majority of the states see it as an issue. Most states have no regulation on it.

  • Todd Dysart

    Kratom has saved me from oxycodone addiction and relieved my cronic back pain. F the DEA and the FDA. They are rx company puppets.

  • David Bush

    I’m a 51 year old. Been a paramedic for 30 years, have had back surg and ptsd… ran the gambit of pain meds for over 15 years as well as the phych drugs for PTSD. About 4 years ago found Kratom and have not taken anything else since. This is ALL about big pharma and their lobby with the gov trying not to loose power.

    • Nick Manning

      Try stopping and see what happens. You will go through withdrawal (I’m sure you already do but people like you will never admit it). I suggest you start tapering soon because it will be banned any day now and you’ll be going thru hell.

  • http://idahostreets.com/ Drew

    Big pharma wants it gone completely because people like me stopped using prescriptions once they found out about it. I mean let’s not forget where the FDA gets significant funding… they are paid by the companies whose products they must evaluate. Seems like a problem! As PBS’s Frontline put it:

    “For the first 86 years of FDA’s existence, from 1906-1992, all of
    FDA’s funding came through the U.S. Treasury. In other words, everyone
    — industry, people — paid their taxes, and FDA got appropriations out
    of the budget.

    Starting in 1992, unfortunately, a law was passed that said for a
    large proportion of the work done by the FDA on new drug applications,
    the money’s going to come directly, quid pro quo, from the industry. If
    they want a drug reviewed, they pay directly to the FDA to have the drug
    reviewed.”

  • Susan Tate

    Thailand just changed their law yesterday and kratom is no longer illegal there. They raised their ban on kratom and hemp. Farmers don’t have to live in fear. Shipments can get through without problems. The dea is only making it better. They are out to stop it, but they can’t.

