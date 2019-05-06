Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Could Quantum Mechanics Explain the Existence of Spacetime?

By Tom Siegfried | May 6, 2019 4:39 pm
earth spacetime

Einstein’s general theory of relativity shows that gravity is the result of a mass, such as a planet or star, warping the geometry of the merger of time and space known as spacetime. (Credit: koya979/Shutterstock)

Rod Serling knew all about dimensions.

His Twilight Zone was a dimension of imagination, a dimension of sight and sound and mind, a dimension as vast as space and timeless as infinity. It was all very clear except for the space and time part, the dimensions of real life. Serling never explained them.

Of course, ever since Einstein, scientists have also been scratching their heads about how to make sense of space and time. Before then, almost everybody thought Isaac Newton had figured it all out. Time “flows equably without relation to anything external,” he declared. Absolute space is also its own thing, “always similar and immovable.” Nothing to see there. Events of physical reality performed independently on a neutral stage where actors strutted and fretted without influencing the rest of the theater.

But Einstein’s theories turned Newton’s absolute space and time into a relativistic mash-up — his equations suggested a merged spacetime, a new sort of arena in which the players altered the space of the playing field. It was a physics game changer. No longer did space and time provide a featureless backdrop for matter and energy. Formerly independent and uniform, space and time became inseparable and variable. And as Einstein showed in his general theory of relativity, matter and energy warped the spacetime surrounding them. That simple (hah!) truth explained gravity. Newton’s apparent force of attraction became an illusion perpetrated by spacetime geometry. It was the shape of spacetime that dictated the motion of massive bodies, a symmetric justice since massive bodies determined spacetime’s shape.

Verification of Einstein’s spacetime revolution came a century ago, when an eclipse expedition confirmed his general theory’s prime prediction (a precise amount of bending of light passing near the edge of a massive body, in this case the sun). But spacetime remained mysterious. Since it was something rather than nothing, it was natural to wonder where it came from.

Now a new revolution is on the verge of answering that question, based on insights from the other great physics surprise of the last century: quantum mechanics. Today’s revolution offers the potential for yet another rewrite of spacetime’s résumé, with the bonus of perhaps explaining why quantum mechanics seems so weird.

“Spacetime and gravity must ultimately emerge from something else,” writes physicist Brian Swingle in the 2018 Annual Review of Condensed Matter Physics. Otherwise it’s hard to see how Einstein’s gravity and the math of quantum mechanics can reconcile their longstanding incompatibility. Einstein’s view of gravity as the manifestation of spacetime geometry has been enormously successful. But so also has been quantum mechanics, which describes the machinations of matter and energy on the atomic scale with unerring accuracy. Attempts to find coherent math that accommodates quantum weirdness with geometric gravity, though, have met formidable technical and conceptual roadblocks.

At least that has long been so for attempts to understand ordinary spacetime. But clues to a possible path to progress have emerged from the theoretical study of alternate spacetime geometries, thinkable in principle but with unusual properties. One such alternate, known as anti de Sitter space, is weirdly curved and tends to collapse on itself, rather than expanding as the universe we live in does. It wouldn’t be a nice place to live. But as a laboratory for studying theories of quantum gravity, it has a lot to offer. “Quantum gravity is sufficiently rich and confusing that even toy universes can shed enormous light on the physics,” writes Swingle, of the University of Maryland.

anti de sitter space

A strange type of spacetime with unusual curvature known as anti de Sitter space, illustrated here, is nothing like the universe we live in, but could nevertheless provide clues to the quantum processes that may be responsible for producing ordinary spacetime. (Credit: U. Moschella/Seminaire Poincare 2005)

Studies of anti de Sitter space suggest, for instance, that the math describing gravity (that is, spacetime geometry) can be equivalent to the math of quantum physics in a space of one less dimension. Think of a hologram — a flat, two-dimensional surface that incorporates a three-dimensional image. In a similar way, perhaps the four-dimensional geometry of spacetime could be encoded in the math of quantum physics operating in three-dimensions. Or maybe you need more dimensions — how many dimensions are required is part of the problem to be solved.

In any case, investigations along these lines have revealed a surprising possibility: Spacetime itself may be generated by quantum physics, specifically by the baffling phenomenon known as quantum entanglement.

As popularly explained, entanglement is a spooky connection linking particles separated even by great distances. If emitted from a common source, such particles remain entangled no matter how far they fly away from each other. If you measure a property (such as spin or polarization) for one of them, you then know what the result of the same measurement would be for the other. But before the measurement, those properties are not already determined, a counterintuitive fact verified by many experiments. It seems like the measurement at one place determines what the measurement will be at another distant location.

That sounds like entangled particles must be able to communicate faster than light. Otherwise it’s impossible to imagine how one of them could know what was happening to the other across a vast spacetime expanse. But they actually don’t send any message at all. So how do entangled particles transcend the spacetime gulf separating them? Perhaps the answer is they don’t have to — because entanglement doesn’t happen in spacetime. Entanglement creates spacetime.

At least that’s the proposal that current research in toy universes has inspired. “The emergence of spacetime and gravity is a mysterious phenomenon of quantum many-body physics that we would like to understand,” Swingle suggests in his Annual Review paper. Vigorous effort by several top-flight physicists has produced theoretical evidence that networks of entangled quantum states weave the spacetime fabric. These quantum states are often described as “qubits” — bits of quantum information (like ordinary computer bits, but existing in a mix of 1 and 0, not simply either 1 or 0). Entangled qubits create networks with geometry in space with an extra dimension beyond the number of dimensions that the qubits live in. So the quantum physics of qubits can then be equated to the geometry of a space with an extra dimension. Best of all, the geometry created by the entangled qubits may very well obey the equations from Einstein’s general relativity that describe motion due to gravity — at least the latest research points in that direction. “Apparently, a geometry with the right properties built from entanglement has to obey the gravitational equations of motion,” Swingle writes. “This result further justifies the claim that spacetime arises from entanglement.”

Still, it remains to be shown that the clues found in toy universes with extra dimensions will lead to the true story for the ordinary spacetime in which real physicists strut and fret. Nobody really knows exactly what quantum processes in the real world would be responsible for weaving spacetime’s fabric. Maybe some of the assumptions made in calculations so far will turn out to be faulty. But it could be that physics is on the brink of peering more deeply into nature’s foundations than ever before, into an existence containing previously unknown dimensions of space and time (or sight and sound) that might end up making The Twilight Zone into Reality TV.

 

10.1146/knowable-050319-1

Tom Siegfried is a science writer and editor in the Washington, DC, area. He writes the Context blog for Science News and his book about the history of the multiverse will be published in September.

This article originally appeared in Knowable Magazine, an independent journalistic endeavor from Annual Reviews. Sign up for the newsletter.

Knowable Magazine | Annual Reviews

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, Top Posts
MORE ABOUT: physics
  • mike pet

    God I wish I could meet a UFO

    • Abhishek Raj

      What if it smashes on ur face?
      Do u still want to meet?😂

      • Scott Wilson

        That’s just how they say hi

    • Faisel Butt

      This will never happen to you.

      • Ellis Dee

        you’re a total bummer.

  • Tony

    I read about this before but none of the journalists dare go deeper than a handwave statement about entanglement weaving spacetime. The How question is still unclear, let’s imagine a toy problem, a collection of entangled particles leading to a 1d universe, how would entanglement or the holographic principle generate the effect of distance and thereby create one dimension? How would entanglement explain the light speed limit in this dimension?

    • Para-Pete

      Yes Tony, watch them slam on the brakes, bringing this to a full-stop when it runs too close to the foundational tenets espoused by QM’s founding father, Max Planck, when he said ~115 years ago; “Consciousness is primary. You can’t get behind Consciousness”

      • Faisel Butt

        Where is the evidence for consciousness being fundamental? It is nothing but human arrogance.

        • Circle Of Trust

          humans are too awesome to be arrogant, geez

        • Para-Pete

          Terrific observation, Mr. Butt. However, I submit that the human arrogance you speak of is a far more apt description of the character of materialist/ reductionist mainstream science particularly during the last 115 years.

          No evidence? Had science focused even the most modest, fractional amount of time, $ in research funding, and concerted effort throughout the same time period I doubt you would be able to make such a statement.

    • Scott Wilson

      If um, you are trying to understand it the way they are trying to present it, the problem you appear to be having is confusing the film with the camera.

      • John Guilfoyle

        lol…it does not compute..misplaced in space/time..starring, as follows in order of appearance..

    • sjbauer1215

      If you are referring to ‘entanglement’ as the notion of ‘spooky action at a distance’, then light speed limitation for mass does not enter into the equation. I believe the concept of entanglement to be more of an associative property of dark energy and dark matter (i.e., massless energy and matter), where acceleration is unimpeded by such limitations. You need to think more from a fourth dimensional tesseract perspective in hyperspace.

  • Richard Doble

    In my blog, DeconstructingTime, I suggested in May 2018, that time is not a dimension but actually part of matter, i.e. matter-time. I came to this conclusion when I realized that all matter is in motion, from atoms to the stars and galaxies, to the universe. And motion can only occur in time. Therefore time and matter are inseparable. So this may be responsible for Einstein’s space-time and gravity.

    • sjbauer1215

      I came to a similar conclusion, but in a more structured perspective of describing the dimensional planes in evolutionary motion, as resented in my book, ‘The Evolutioning of Creation: Volume 2’. Keep working to frame a bridge between your ideas and the traditional description of space-time.

  • Alex ferdman

    fancy talking but number of homeless military veterans still same.

    • FOne Guy

      OMG what a great and important point. I love science and I’m a physics enthusiast. I read everything I can about quantum mech and spacetime and work hard to get my mind out of it’s intuitive mode so that I can visualize this stuff. Not easy. But at the end of the day, our government, education system, welfare system, veterans affairs, infrastructure, tax system etc etc is BROKEN. I say it all the time… if there are minds like these, that are capable of such abstract thought and vision, such mastery of mathematics and the scientific methods, then why the hell can’t we find a few hundred to develop a roadmap to solve all of our daily problems that cause so much pain? Makes NO sense to me that on one hand, we have thinking and ability like this in the hearts and minds of human beings, and yet have a government and social system that is unable to solve ANY problem.

      • George Alvarez

        And yet, people continue to vote for MORE of it. That’s yet another paradox that scientists should work to solve.

        • John Guilfoyle

          no paradox here …where does the money come for any research of worth?..the very system which refuses to relinquish control over the less fortunate…don’t need to be a rocket scientist or a theoretical physicist to do basic math ..no insult intended ..just following the trail the golden rule implies..;<)

      • Olias Sunhillow

        Perhaps you should work on your own problems instead of looking for ways to spend other peoples money on what you think is important. Your virtue signalling is as irrelevant as it is tiresome.

    • Aggressive Progressive

      Number of homeless non-veteran women and children increasing.

  • Abdaba

    We’ll figure it all out if and when the AI that created this simulation we’re in allows/ programs it.

  • sjbauer1215

    As the predominant condition of the universe is a combination of dark energy and dark matter (i.e., massless matter, or negative mass density), then the existence of mass is more of an intrusion upon this norm. This concept was previously approached in the book, ‘The Evolutioning of Creation: Volume 2’, copyrighted in 2011. Such is it that existence of baryonic matter (i.e., positive mass density), initiates a displacement effect which is expressed as if the mass has intruded upon its prior inertial within the space-time continuum.

  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM_I6rtIgn0&t=1m45s Uncle Al

    Falsify quantum mechanics with a resolved polycyclic chiral molecule that cannot racemize.

    Particles traversing a grating diffract and interfere, even 10,123 amu molecules[1]. An entity(‘s wavefunction, Schrödinger’s cat) traverses all slits simultaneously. Attempts to localize process, trace pathways, end the pattern. There is no wavefunction dissipation or decoherence within a grating’s near field.

    A shoe’s wavefunction in Shrödinger’s box includes two opposite chirality kets: |LEFT> + |RIGHT> = zero, Hund’s paradox[2]. Persistence of resolved geometric chirality requires continuous wavefunction collapse. That cannot exist in a grating’s near field. Use a molecular beam of all right-handed or left-handed

    thewinnower(.)s3(.)amazonaws(.)com/papers/95/v1/sources/image010.png
    … having a 2-CF3 group (adding a dipole moment).

    No pattern or chiral beam output[3] falsifies QM. Racemizing the beam requires at least four C-C bonds broken and rebonded correctly as the molecule turns inside-out.. At 83 to 90 kcal/mole for one C-C bond dissociation, that costs some 350 kcal/mole. A beam translating a paltry 100 m/s through a fat micron-thick grating near field gives 10 nanosecond interaction time. The kinetic barrier is impassable. Thermodynamics is falsified. Look.

    [1] DOI:10.1039/c3cp51500a, arXiv:1703.02129
    [2] DOI:10.1103/PhysRevLett.103.023202, arXiv:0811.2140; DOI:10.1088/1361-6455/aa5115, arXiv:1701.00535; DOI:10.1039/C2CP40920H, arXiv:1202.0201
    [3] [11] DOI:10.1021/acs.jpclett.5b02443

    • avelworldcreator
    • Rocky_Mountain_High

      You might need to switch to decaf coffee.

      • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM_I6rtIgn0&t=1m45s Uncle Al

        www(.)youtube(.)com/watch?v=mdYBcbmXQmU&t=2m24s
        … Discovery is the last piece falling smoothly into the jigsaw of Creation. It is so much easier if one is not distracted by colors and such.

    • InnerFish

      meh. I rate this about 0.8 Time Cube.

      • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM_I6rtIgn0&t=1m45s Uncle Al

        See those little numbered thingies like arXiv:1703.02129 and DOI:10.1039/c3cp51500a? Those are literature citations. You slap it into Google and, voila!, you are less ignorant. Paywall? HA!

        sci-hub(.)tw
        … Only enter the DOI number

        This is how we do it in the real world. The 2-substituted D_3-trishomocubanes are point group C_3 with symmetry elements E, C_3, and (C_3)². If you knew any Group Theory, you would be…competent, or at least continent.

        • InnerFish

          OK. Fine. I’ll give you 0.85 Time Cubes, but not a bit more.

          Happy now?

          • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM_I6rtIgn0&t=1m45s Uncle Al

            Do the experiment. When you need research in the worst way possible, Uncle Al’s way.

            The Time Cube is fatally flawed. Given a 3D Cartesian coordinate system, vector cross-products do not commute. 3-space supports chirality. Sparse matrices emerging from vacuum mirror symmetries then conservation laws are mathematically OK and empirically irrelevant..

            a × b = – (b × a)

            i(.)pinimg(.)com/originals/51/0d/1c/510d1c8bb410c1f2d4649a9b79a414c4.gif

  • George Alvarez

    OK, so you have spacetime, and a dense object distorts the spacetime such that things “fall” towards the dense object. But what makes them fall towards it, rather than away? Isn’t either direction likely? There’s more to it, there has to be.

    • The Thin Man

      My layman’s mind remembers it like this: A things moves along its time dimension, and since time is itself curved as part of curved spacetime, the thing’s geodesic path through spacetime leads inevitably toward the curvature of the dense object (or “down into” the gravity well).

  • The Thin Man

    It would be an incredible achievement to unify relativity with the quantum world, but it seems like these qubits are still operating in some sort of quantum world with time and physical dimensions of some sort — that is, the theory would not claim to explain time and space popping into existence out of a completely timeless and dimensionless world. It would be one helluva theory if it could.

  • Jeddy Khan

    The more we try to make sense of such things, we find out there is still a great deal more to know. Here is a simple explanation, all these things are sentient highly intelligent living things. Time is a living thing, space too. A black hole is a living thing, LIGO discovered gravitational waves have a sound. We are all wall flowers in this huge party, everyone chatting with everyone and having a wonderful time.

  • http://www.theenlighteningbook.com Kevin Goczeski

    With all due respect to Uncle Al’s crafty ciphering, I am convinced that there is a deceptively simple solution to this long-standing fundamental quandary of modern physics. The stage for our misunderstanding was set more than 100 years ago, and the perpetrators were two of the greatest theoretical scientists in human history—Albert Einstein and H.A. Lorentz.

    My observation is as follows: Both Einstein and Lorentz conceived of Lorentz’ Relativistic Velocity Transformation equations as describing the entire extent of the universe. This is clearly supported by Einstein’s relativity theories, including the proposed universal “speed limit” of c. Lorentz did not disagree with Einstein’s interpretation.

    My new postulate is as follows: The Transformations do not describe the entire universe. Instead, they describe the entire relativistic range of physical perception possible within the space-time reference frame of any single observer.

    That might sound like a subtle difference, but the cosmological ramifications are profound.

    My second new postulate builds upon the first: Space-time interacts with mass/energy in the form of a wave, at c, relative to the reference frame of the mass/energy.

    Extrapolating from the second new postulate, the truth behind wave-particle duality becomes clear. Simply put, the particle is simply a particle, and the observed wave function is a manifestation of the particle’s interaction with space-time, much like a duck bobbing upon the waves of a lake. Space-time assumes a diffraction pattern with appropriate constructive and destructive interference when passing through properly sized and spaced slits, so even a single particle passing through one of the slits will be shunted along the pathways of the already existing space-time interference pattern. That is how the double-slit experiment works.

    Fundamentally, the universe is a quantum/ non-quantum hybrid. Energy or matter, or mass/energy if you prefer, is a fully quantum phenomenon. Space-time, on the other hand, is a completely non-quantum phenomenon. Gravitation, then, is a marriage of the quantum with the non-quantum, with no exchange of particles involved. That is why it has been so difficult to incorporate gravitational effects into the Standard Model, which is, essentially, a summation of fundamental energy (or mass/energy).

    For those wondering why space-time directs matter towards the area of greater curvature (i.e. why gravity brings us back to Earth), here is another way to look at it. Time is one component of the space-time continuum. Time passes more slowly in the area of greater curvature (i.e. time passes more slowly on the surface of Earth than on a mountaintop). In that sense, we might call gravitation the Fourth Law of Thermodynamics– The Conservation of Time. In other words, time is always conserved by mass/energy, as it always moves towards the area of slowest time, when given the chance. That is an indication that time is an energetic manifestation of the STC. Therefore, it is a thermodynamic-type process, in a relativistic sense.

    There are more ramifications to this new way of looking at the universe, such as nifty solutions to the mysteries of quantum entanglement and dark matter, but this is just a quick synopsis of how it can explain the interaction of quantum mass/energy with non-quantum space-time.

    Pretty simple, right?

