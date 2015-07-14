Live Blog: New Horizons’ Historic Pluto Flyby

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft has been traveling for nine and a half years, speeding ever closer to our solar system’s last major unexplored world: Pluto.
For the first time ever, scientists are getting close-up views of the most popular dwarf planet, and today is the pinnacle of New Horizons’ whole 3-billion-mile trip.
Celebrate the closest approach with Astronomy and Discover magazines as we bring you all the latest information live right here today and tomorrow.
[Read More: What to expect this week from New Horizons]
Pluto is the planet whose name I enjoy pronouncing the most, Uranus least.
But everyone can see Uranus!
considering that from now, New Horizons will enter the Kuiper Belt, is not too risky to spend 16 months to send all data from exploration of planets, once it will come into a region full of bodies of various sizes and then running a risk of a collision about to destroy the spacecraft? Or this possibility does not exist?
It should be noted that Pluto’s “heart spot” can be almost perfectly overlaid by a head shot of the cartoon dog Pluto looking to the right.
Make of that what you will….
