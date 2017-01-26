Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
NASA Astronauts Will Don New ‘Boeing Blues’ Spacewear

By Amy Klinkhammer | January 26, 2017 1:00 pm
boeing-uni

Astronaut Chris Ferguson looks like a man on a mission in the new suit. (Credit: Boeing)

NASA’s astronauts will be looking a little blue in the near future—because of their striking new attire.

Boeing has introduced a line of sleeker, smarter and perhaps most-noticeably, bluer spacewear.

The suits, nick-named the “Boeing Blues,” were designed specifically for those currently being trained for flight in Boeing’s Starliner and SpaceX Dragon capsules – which in addition to having awesome names, will serve as taxi shuttles for those traveling to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

Custom-tailored for each astronaut, the suits are roughly 10 pounds lighter than their bulky orange predecessors, and come equipped with some top-notch features including thinner, more-flexible helmets and gloves that are touch-screen compatible.

boeing-suits

(Credit: Boeing)

“The most important part is that the suit will keep you alive,” astronaut Eric Boe said in a news release. “It is a lot lighter, more form-fitting and it’s simpler, which is always a good thing. Complicated systems have more ways they can break, so simple is better on something like this.”

NASA-boeing

(Credit: Boeing)

Though they weren’t designed for activity outside of the shuttles, (sorry folks, no spacewalking in these bad boys just yet) each suit has an automatic pressurization system built-in for emergency situations. Richard Watson, a subsystem manager in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program emphasized that these features were added as “emergency backups” to the many life-support systems incorporated into the shuttles themselves.

NASA officials estimate that the Starliner and SpaceX services will launch sometime within the next two years.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, Technology
MORE ABOUT: space exploration
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    “International Warning Orange” is supremely visible against varied backgrounds, like floating in the ocean. The IWO stickers on my plastic buckets of silica gel said, “¡Aviso! Niños pueden caer adentro de el balde y ahogarse. Retire los niños delos baldes aunque solamente tengan un poco de agua.” (Kids with teeth will lick a little sweat from a retired bald sunbathing aunt?) Anyway, you couldn’t miss the orange stickers.

  • OWilson

    How did THAT little item cost? Was it designed in house or in South Beach?

    The astronauts will probably debut this new “form fitting” latest spacewear on the runway, where they can flaunt their “right stuff”. :)

    “If you’re gonna go to the moon, make sure you look good, in the right gear”

    The Russian astronauts are positively peeved!

  • Fritz Egger

    “International Warning Orange” is supremely visible against varied backgrounds. So why change to blue? >> Boeing? 😉
    As a safety-engineer i recommend: Safety First!

  • klear101

    Also, much more difficult to see against the backdrop of space or the surface of the moon if an astronaut was in need of assistance. It makes one wonder what else was not well thought out.

