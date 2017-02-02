Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
BLOGS

«

No, Political Polling Isn’t Dead

By Nathaniel Scharping | February 2, 2017 1:32 pm
shutterstock_534835867

(Credit: jannoon028/Shutterstock)

Political polls may have taken a beating in the last presidential election, but we shouldn’t count them out quite yet.

After President Donald Trump, who was predicted to lose the election by a wide margin, emerged victorious from the 2016 presidential race, stories about polls were thrown into the “fake news” shredder. Although the fault may have lain with how we interpret them, polls lost a significant amount of hard-earned trust in the eyes of the public.

Polls Down, But Not Out

If we drill down to the data, polls remain a potent, though not infallible, tool for determining how the democratic process might play out. In a paper published Thursday in Science, researchers examined more than 600 international elections across seven decades and found that polls were reliable predictors of election outcomes—90 percent of the time. They then built a model based on polling data and backed up their tough talk with several real-world tests, finding that they were able to successfully predict more than 80 percent of 36 ongoing elections.

Their model relied on other factors besides polling, of course, such as the level of democracy, whether or not an incumbent ran (incumbents have a slight edge) and foreign relations. When they took polling data out of the model, however, they saw a substantial drop in predictive accuracy. Even in places where polling data was poor, they say that it still affected the reliability of their model, indicating that polls generally picked the right candidate.

Improve, Don’t Abandon

Though polls may be important, some refinements seem to be in order. The researchers found that they could improve their predictions by accounting for biases in the polls—a tendency to pick one candidate over the other based on differences in the type of populations sampled, among other things. They also created an updated model by “smoothing out” weaknesses in polling data by accounting for regional variations, whether the incumbent candidate is running and economic factors.

This paper is part of a special section in Science looking at the power of prediction. Other essays cover the accuracy of predictions of violence and scientific breakthroughs, the role of artificial intelligence in predicting the best policies and ways to make predictive science better.

Pollsters, and the statistical machinations that underlie their predictions, may have been mildly embarrassed in November, but the presence of polls, and predictive science in general, isn’t going anywhere—we predict. The authors point out that statistical models never claim the ability to peer into the future, they only rank various outcomes as more or less probable. Even someone with a 16 percent chance of victory, as Trump had in the researchers’ model, will win sometimes. Add to that the fact that most polls tracked the outcome of the general election fairly well, and it’s safe to say that polls will remain a important tool for political scientists.

The authors sum it up best themselves in the last line of their paper:

“We predict that reports of the death of quantitative electoral forecasts are greatly exaggerated.”

  • John C

    The polls showed an overwhelming loss for Trump, and absolutely no path to 270 electoral college votes.

    However, everywhere I drove outside cities and college towns I saw Trump lawn signs, many hand made. Bumper stickers, etc. Here in N.J., a blue state, but also when we took a vacation through New England in October – Mass., Vermont, N.H. Literally 10 to 1 over Hillary signs.

    I said to my wife, there’s something going on under the surface in this country that the polls just aren’t picking up. And certainly not the media.

    The polls missed an enormous phenomenon that even I could see clear evidence of.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    we shouldn’t count them out quite yet” Political polling is less than meaningless – it is corrupt, for sale to the highest bidder.

    Youtube v=zT0Rjc6jKCg “I thought he was running as a joke.”
    Youtube v=O7Bkh9Wo2vE HER chance was “above 99%”

    Trump spent $600 million less on his campaign than HER. HER could not fill large rooms while Trump overflowed stadiums. HER got trumpled in the Electoral College, then trumpled again on the recount.

    polls will remain a important tool for political scientists” Stalin, Mao, Castro, Pol Pot, Salvador Allende, the Kim Jungs, Hillary Clinton…didn’t they each and all poll 100%?

