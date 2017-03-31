Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Microbiologist Knits ‘Resistor Hats’ for Science Advocacy

By Amy Klinkhammer | March 31, 2017 11:25 am
resistor-cap

The “Resistor Hat.” (Credit: Heidi Arjes/craftimism via Instagram)

These days, a march on Washington, D.C. isn’t complete without the requisite headwear.

Heidi Arjes, a microbiology postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University and knitting enthusiast, is combining two of her passions to help science advocates make a bold statement during the upcoming March for Science on April 22.

Arjes, who identifies herself as both an optimist and a yarn addict, started “science-knitting” over 14 years ago. Her early designs, which she mostly made for friends and family, consisted of neurons, human organs and simple organisms like bees and mice. Now, she’s using the skills she’s honed over the years to unite members of the science community in order to generate public interest in their respective fields. You can see her work showcased on the website Craftimism.

Often clad in her own teal creations, Arjes has a repertoire of over 20 different designs, including themes highlighting archaeology, coding and computing, agricultural science and even renewable energy. One of her most popular designs is of a simple circuit depicting a battery and three resistors.

It’s been dubbed “the resistor hat.”

“I wanted something that on its own, could be a really good science hat that represented physics and engineering. I also like the double entendre with the resistor, it’s a nice subtle message,” Arjes explained in an interview with Stanford.

Inspired by a post she saw on the “March for Science” Facebook page, Arjes launched #ProjectThinkingCap, a knitting and crafting campaign aimed at not only sparking interest in science, but is also providing over a dozen science-knit designs to the public. Even non-knitters can get involved, as many of the patterns also come in simple, cutout headband kits. Some of Arjes’ creations have been donated, and will be distributed during the upcoming science march in Washington, D.C.

“Recent events have shown scientists that we need to stand up, be more vocal and do more outreach so that people can learn more about science,” said Arjes. “We want to make science accessible, so people aren’t afraid of it and so they realize how valuable it is for everyday life.”

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Living World, top posts
MORE ABOUT: citizen science
  • John C

    potentially heartwarming development has occurred in recent days. A grassroots movement supporting a “Science March” has amassed a gigantic following on social media, which in turn has resulted in substantial mainstream media coverage. The website, which is still in development, says that “anyone who values empirical science” can participate. Good.

    Unfortunately, some of the other statements have sent mixed messages. Consider this:

    I agree 100% with every sentence. So, what’s the problem?

    The problem is that this message is aimed at one particular side of the political spectrum. The Right is more likely to reject climate change and evolution than the Left. Absent from this paragraph are warnings against the rejection of nuclear power, GMOs, and vaccines, and admonishments for the embrace of organic food and alternative medicine, which are stronger with the progressive Left and its leadership. Those issues aren’t even mentioned, which looks like they don’t want to alienate one side.

    The movement’s Twitter feed has also raised concerns. First, it retweeted this:

    Again, I agree 100%. But similar to my objection above, this criticism is aimed directly at one side of the political spectrum. Those organizations aligned against GMOs and energy claim that science is a corporate conspiracy. No signs about that. Then, the account tweeted this:

    In case this concept is unfamiliar, “intersectionality” is a common theme taught in women’s studies and other similar classes. The idea revolves around understanding that people have multiple identities (e.g., gender, sexuality, ethnicity, etc.), but it often devolves into dubious discussions on oppression and the adoption of a victimhood mentality, as “recovering feminist” Toni Ariaksinen eloquently explains.

    Regardless of where one stands on this issue, the question remains, “What does this have to do with science?” Nothing. It’s social signaling meant to excite one side of the political spectrum.

    These not-so-subtle hints have been picked up by the media. Los Angeles Magazine published the following headline:

    Yet again, I am fully in support of a pro-fact agenda, we have been battling alternative facts – promoted by environmental groups and scaremongers – since 1978. I’ve spent my entire life in science and journalism, and I have spent a substantial proportion of it debunking pseudoscientific nonsense. Though they are few in number, there are scientists who support Donald Trump. But this headline makes it clear they aren’t welcome at the march.

    Raising awareness of the importance of science and the (usually) nonpartisan nature of the scientific enterprise is a worthy mission. However, if this march is not bipartisan and is instead dominated by one side of the political spectrum, it will have failed miserably in the very goal it seeks to achieve.

  • John C

    A much-discussed “Science March,” which germinated on the social news site Reddit and then experienced a meteoric rise on all social media in the past two weeks, now has an official date: April 22nd. While a march to support science sounds like a good idea, given the agenda, this scientist will not be attending.

    I wrote previously of my concern that the Science March would be hijacked by the kind of political partisanship it should instead be concerned about – and that has indeed come true. This fear was based on not-so-subtle hints provided by its Twitter feed, such as embracing “intersectionality” (a concept taught in classes on feminism) as a core principle.

    If you’re wondering what this has to do with science, you’re certainly not alone. The answer, of course, is nothing. These issues are the primary concern of revisionist historians and social justice warriors, not empirically-minded scientists.

    The group’s updated website* sheds no new light on its cause. The front page is full of trite platitudes, such as: “We are scientists and science enthusiasts… Our diversity is our greatest strength.”

    It’s curious that a website that seeks to include everybody conspicuously left men, whites, and Christians off the diversity list.

    Similarly, the site’s mission statement is odd. The march supports publicly funded science. That’s good, but what about privately funded science, where the majority of basic research and the overwhelming bulk of applied research, is done? Non-academic science makes up the vast majority of research in America. According to R&D Magazine, last year the U.S. spent $514 billion on research and development, 64% of which ($328 billion) came from industry. Why don’t those scientists count? Despite an enigmatic commitment to “diversity,” the march leaves out the majority of scientists. And the private sector is actually far more diverse in science than universities are.

    Claiming to support evidence-based policies is nice, but it’s ultimately hollow if it doesn’t specify which policies. Surely, we could learn something about the real intention of the march if we knew who the organizers are. Alas, no transparency is to be found.

    In summary: The Science March has now selected a date. But we don’t know what they’re marching about, who the organizers are, or what scientific policies they support. The only consistent message of substance from the group so far is an insistence on diversity, albeit a version that doesn’t include white men or scientists who don’t get government funding.

    Is it too soon to conclude that the organizers never really intended this march to be about science in the first place?

