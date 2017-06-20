Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Persistent, Deadly Heat at the Equator Could Be the Norm by 2100

By Nathaniel Scharping | June 20, 2017 3:09 pm
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona, the temperature kept some planes grounded.

Phoenix was projected to reach of 120 degrees Fahrenheit, a near-record for the desert city, and hot enough that small planes cannot generate enough lift to fly. Phoenix and other cities have experienced similar conditions before, but only rarely—for now. The grounded passengers got to sit inside an air-conditioned terminal, at least. But in other parts of the world where temperatures are set to soar regularly above 100 degrees this summer, prolonged heat waves are likely to result in more deadly consequences.

Hot, Hotter or Hottest

Right now, roughly one-third of the world’s population experiences more than 20 days of deadly heat a year. That number is estimated to rise to at least 50 percent by 2100, and if carbon emissions continue unabated, dangerous heat waves could strike as much as three-fourths of the world’s population. That’s the sobering analysis outlined in a new study from University of Hawaii researchers, published in Nature Climate Change.

The researchers looked at heat waves from 1980 to 2014 and identified a threshold past which they say conditions of heat and humidity can kill. Pairing their findings with climate predictions for the next 80 or so years, they say that heat-related deaths will become more commonplace.

A week of abnormally high temperatures in July of 1995 killed an estimated 700 people in Chicago, while more recent events have been even more deadly. The 2003 European heat wave killed an estimated 20,000 people across the continent, although the number could be as high as 70,000. In 2010, scorching heat in Russia killed some 10,000 people, many from air pollution caused by wildfires. Hundreds more smaller heat waves around the world have caused fatalities in the past three decades. The young and the elderly are the most at risk when temperatures rise, as well as those in less developed nations without access to air conditioning and medical care.

It’s Not The Heat…

Another important factor is the humidity. When the air is saturated with water, our sweat doesn’t dry as quickly, robbing our bodies of their primary means of heat dissipation. When humidity nears 100 percent, temperatures below 100 degrees can be deadly. Factoring this into their analysis, the researchers estimate that many areas around the equator could see near-constant deadly temperatures by 2100 — rendering them effectively uninhabitable.

Though we can’t change how our bodies react to the heat (at least not on timescales this short), there are ways for society to adapt. Factoring rising temperatures into city planning could help cut down on urban heat islands — cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. are already beginning to focus on planting more greenery and using heat-reflective building materials. Stretching as far back as 1998, the EPA has encouraged cities to mitigate temperature increases by adopting more sustainable building practices. Five cities around the country participated in their Urban Heat Island Project, and though the results were positive, it may not have been enough to cope with continued rising temperatures.

Better forecasting and warning systems are another way to cope, giving residents and hospitals more time to prepare. These amount to treating the symptoms, not the illness, however. If we want to truly cool our cities off, we must cool the entire planet.

  • OWilson

    “Could be”! :)

    But there’s many a slip between cup and lip!

    They should do another “study”, on who’s fortune telling has been most reliable over the last 30 years.

    Answer – None!

    Crystal balls are not all they are cracked up to be!

    • Doc2222

      Neither are what passes for conservatives’ brains.

      • Derek Finlen

        Evidence vs the libmob science. Do the research, you will be surprised by the evidence. Climateology is not a hard fact like gravity. So rant, bully and try to intimidate cause that is what libs do best. I’ll be reading a good journal.

        • Doc2222

          LOL…you’re the guy who would drive across the bridge after 97% of engineers said it was fixing to collapse. Why? Because some politician or right wing talk radio host told you to believe the other 3%.

          • Derek Finlen

            If I did the analysis, yes. Consensus does not equal truth.

          • workn’ man

            Stay strong. Hard, I know, when the mob is screeching their preprogrammed chant

          • OWilson

            You would run over the cliff with the 97% of the other lemmings.

            Didn’t yo mama ever tell that just because the other kids do it……? :)

          • timeforthought

            what you’re talking about is a BELIEF that the 3% are right. Science is more logical. It may feel good to rage against the “machine”, but in this case, the machine is not “Liberals”– it’s science. Since you are a troll and not a climate scientist, I’m going with the educated 97% of those scientists.

    • Frenzie Refurthan

      The glacial epoch argument has been debunked numerous times (hint: rate of change), but xkcd put it into comic form for the challenged. (“Earth temperature timeline”). Good luck!

  • RebelSoldier

    The heating up of the planet already has left some unimpeachable evidence around us, the bleaching deaths of most of the planet’s coral reefs. They have been around forever but suddenly in the last couple of decades ocean temps are killing them off. Also Carbon Dioxide is getting sucked up by the oceans at tremendous rates and we are seeing a resulting rise in of it in the sea water making it more acidic to calcium, the stuff that shellfish build their shells with. Measuring shellfish shells scientists see a thinning going on. That is a fact and not “a study” like OWison’s comment below implies. Those are two undeniable facts. Heat waves, I’ll grant, are nearly impossible to scientifically connect to identifiable events like global warming, but I think it is fair to say that since we know for a fact what the heat is doing in the oceans we would be ignorant fools to frivolously laugh it off as “a study” when heat waves kill tens of thousands of people. If the seas are heating up then so is the atmosphere no matter what your ignorant morons with a keyboard might “think”.

    • Negative287

      Or maybe, just maybe, some species of animal or fish that we’ve over hunted or over fished, could have had a bigger role in the balance of our ecosystem.

    • William Forbes

      Your concepts are “one dimensional”. Once heat allows interaction with upper atmosphere frigid temperatures, a very stormy condition will arise. Thunderstorms will become more numerous and far more dangerous. A balance will be reached, but it might take much longer than a lifetime. The tipping point will be quickly realized and severe weather will be more common. It will get hotter, but keep your winter clothes handy.

    • Jerry Langford

      Actually there IS now a correlation of 6 weeks between heated Pacific waters and heat waves on the East Coast.

      Google it.

      It’s a new measure to predict heat waves that is reliable based on what’s happening in the Pacific ocean.

      • RebelSoldier

        I have no doubt that heat waves are inherently connected with global warming which is caused by the human over-use of fossil fuels since the invention of the horseless carriage, the internal combustion engine, that replaced the horse in front of the buggy. I don’t doubt your facts, just that they are less publicized (I haven’t read them, which of course is not proof of anything), and they are less unavoidable facts than shrinking shellfish shells in acidic seas full of dissolved C02, which came from a century of fossil fuel use by more and more individuals. Today, in this decade we are losing most ocean reefs, but not all, thank God. I fear that in a decade or two huge global-sized fires will sweep across the last great tropical forests on Earth as increasing droughts turn jungle into kindling. Another bitter step along the road that appears to be leading the Earth in the direction already blazed for us In Haiti, and the once fertile crescent in Iraq and Syria that 10,000 years ago were tree covered savannas and swamps that birthed our human civilization. I think we will live to see Miami Beach under water (Miami can’t be protected behind a dam because it is built on porous limestone and water will rise inside the dam as high as outside it) and the great forests turned into smoke factories that will make our air often unbreathable. And I don’t think we will have to wait too long to see it.

  • Hard Little Machine

    What’s the bad news?

    • 9.8m/ss

      Hundreds of millions of dark skinned refugees from countries where agriculture is failing, and they want to grab your stuff.

      • OWilson

        The world is setting agricultural food production records, year after year, to feed a hungry world.

        And modern tech has barely scratched the surface in the third world.

      • Hard Little Machine

        Sounds like the commute will be a bitch

  • Doc2222

    Fake news! Chinese hoax! Just an evil plot by liberals! The Donaldsky says so!

    • OWilson

      Fake News received another blow tonight when Trump Slayer Ossoff, went down in flames and took $25,000,000.00 in good socialist money with him.

      CNN say’s this points to trouble ion 2018 for the GOP! :)

      Oh, and it’s Hillary still ahead by 14. :)

      • RickFromTexas

        Nah, it just means that the left and center haven’t suffered enough yet under Trump. Give it time, it’ll happen, your track record is to get the US into so much trouble in so many areas that the dems have to rise up and fix everything your side broke.

        You’ve seen this show before, this is just a repeat.

        • Mid West

          Exactly. Hillary and the DNC are evil. To get rid of them we had no choice but to elect the evil class clown to screw everything up. The problem is the DNC is just doubling down with their BS, fueled by fake news at MSNBC. So you are right, it has to get worse before they toss out the rich establishment scum at the DNC and step up with real ideas and a real party to defeat religion, capitalism and corporatism, the triumvirate of greed.

          Right after we let Trump blow up the world and we go back to caves…if the DNC and Hillary, the wh*** of wall street, have their way. If that is what it takes to get rid of Hillary and the DNC, then so be it. After 50 years of lies from the left they are no different than the right and I’m too old to give a s**t any more. Either the left cleans its own house or we WILL bring it all down. We keep screaming it, but nobody is listening. continue at your own risk.

          As for global warming? Rich people got rich off of causing it and you can tax them to hell to fix it…I DO NOT CARE…and I will not make them richer fixing it. Are you really going to continue to side with the rich and cause a ’12 monkey’ reality? The lady with the time machine is the bad one! The Hillary that cannot accept reality, will not give up…and will take us all down with her. Better find a cave.

      • http://www.teamvalor.com Barry Irwin

        You ought to consider a new hobby, as this one surely must be played out by now.

  • RickFromTexas

    It’s a darned good thing climate change is just a hoax, right republicans?

    Never mind that Delaware sized iceberg that’s about to break loose in Antarctica or Tangier island in Chesapeake bay that’s losing 9 acres a year because the ocean’s rising so fast, all that heat, car exhaust, factory smoke, etc. that we produce goes to heaven or outer space (oops, it’s a vacuum), right?

    Rick Perry blames the ocean and the environment, it’s a good thing we humans have absolutely nothing to do with either of those, right?

    Omg I think my sarcasm button’s stuck in the on position again.

  • Ricardo Ali Fernandez

    President Trump is doing exactly what he said and this is shown in carrying out his promises of keeping his and his family’s rentals full. What else can we ask of a man when he shows he keeps his promises.

  • Cor Aurum

    Original Headline “Persistent, Deadly Heat at the Equator Could Be the Norm by 2100”

    I like mine better, “Mutant Flesh Eating Penguins Invading the Equator COULD be the Norm by 2100.”

  • Brett H

    Near record. So not a new record. Meaning it has been hotter here before? The 90’s seemed to be hotter than they are now, yet 1 day here where it is 120 is suddenly going to be the norm and the world is going to end. No climate cycles or explanation other than we have to spend billions of dollars on… ???? in order to stave off the end of the world.

    • Negative287

      Yes almost 30 years ago it was hotter.

  • Negative287

    That would be great, if it weren’t like 30 years between occurrences and the last 120+ degree heat was a record temp and was actually higher than the two days ago in Phoenix!

    Keep spreading the fear and trying to separate these fools from their money.

  • Jim Johnson

    Just remember that it is nearly impossible to link specific heat waves with AGW at this stage despite what the media often claims. If global temperatures continue to increase and the models prove accurate we will see new patterns form.

  • G White

    Have any of these dire predictions ever come true? The answer is no. Look at on all of them, all debunked by time.

    • William Forbes

      One modest volcanic eruption places more harmful chemicals into the atmosphere than humans produce in a year. Mother Nature is like a big balancing act; so even when it gets hot, keep your winter clothes handy – -along with emergency supplies.

  • William Forbes

    Temps will get hotter on the surface of the earth; but just ask any small plane owner how cold it is a few thousand feet above ground. Warming trends may become more numerous over the short haul. When temperature level interactions become more numerous, the worldwide situation will become more volatile until stability returns; sadly, this may take longer than a lifetime. Our solar system is a very cold place, and our current warming trend is an aberration that can change quickly.

  • S Snell

    Conveniently, the threatened disaster is eighty years in the future. Let’s all work ourselves into a lather over something that probably won’t happen if millions of years of Earth history are any guide, which few reading this would live to see anyway, and which we cannot do a thing about!

    By the way, it’s not the heat that kills you, it’s the cold.

    • Frenzie Refurthan

      Conveniently, the consequences of this generations actions will only be visited upon subsequent generations. Our children will be paying for our folly.

      If millions of years of Earth history is our guide, — oh right, it’s not. We’ve only got about fifty years of history to guide us.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    The plural of “anecdote” is not “data,” data are not information, information is not understanding. It is Global Progressivism’s task to displace discrete facts with overall ignorance – Klimate Kaos and the Carbon Tax on Everything. Youtube v=sE3g0i2rz4w
    Lügenpresse

    I stand with Trump.

  • JohnAdams_1796

    “dangerous heat waves could strike as much as three-fourths of the world’s population”

    Well, then, nature will solve population problem, it seems.

    • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

      2100 AD/CE immolation is a mobile feast. By ~2060 it will be 2200. Ban palm oil-based biofuels!!! The Third World grows jungle grease cheaply and abundantly, ruining everything.

      End of June 2017, California’s mountains are still covered with snow and Colorado recently increased its snowpack. When a given year’s snow does not melt before the next year’s snowfall…that’s an Ice Age.

+