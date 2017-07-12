Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Imaged Like Never Before

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Carl Engelking | July 12, 2017 3:52 pm
jupiter-red-spot

(Credit: Scot Hampton)

On Monday, a human-built object got closer than any other before it to the most iconic, raging storm in the solar system.

That is, of course, Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, an anticyclone that’s been swirling for hundreds of years, stuck between two of the planets jet stream bands. It’s a storm twice the size of Earth, and wind speeds there top out at roughly 400 miles per hour. And earlier this week, NASA’s Juno spacecraft dipped 2,200 miles above the turbulence to get a closer look at what’s going on.

Stargazers first identified the spot in the 1600s, and this is the closest glimpse ever afforded to mankind. While scientists know the Great Red Spot has stuck around for quite some time, they don’t know the cause of its reddish color or what keeps the storm brewing. By learning more Jupiter and its spot, NASA researchers could apply their findings to analyzing weather patterns here on Earth.

In the meantime, enjoy the latest batch of images provided by Juno, and the savvy photo editors who turned the craft’s raw image data into stunning pictures.

Great Red Close-Up

red-spot-detail

(Credit: NASA/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Seán Doran)

Hammerhead Swirl

(Credit: Scot Hampton)

(Credit: Scot Hampton)

First Shot

(Credit: NASA/SwRI/MSSS/TSMITH

(Credit: NASA/SwRI/MSSS/TSMITH)

Turbulence, Red Level Adjusted

turbulence

(Credit: NASA/SwRI/MSSS/O.Sli.)

  • OWilson

    An unbelievable, incalcuable amount of energy is required to keep this planet boiling.

    I would imagine that most of this energy comes directly from the sun?

    If that is the case, could not the sun be capable of producing most of the energy that has seen the Earth’s average temperature rise a slight 0.21 degrees over the last 38 years (NOAA)?

  • Mike Richardson

    Wow, talk about looking into the maelstrom. Also, for those unaware, Jupiter radiates more heat generated internally than it receives from the sun. Possibly the energy source sustaining the Great Red Spot and other such long-lived superstorms.

