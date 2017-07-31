Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Your Kitchen Sponge is Covered With Bacteria — Don’t Bother Cleaning It

By Nathaniel Scharping | July 31, 2017 3:34 pm
(Credit: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)

(Credit: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)

If bacteria all glowed the way some bioluminescent species do, you’d probably go blind walking into your kitchen. An abundance of organic material and damp surfaces allows microbial life to flourish around spaces where food is prepared, but one particular item shines brightest in the bacterial firmament. It’s the kitchen sponge, that workhorse of culinary clean-ups, and it is absolutely overrun with bacteria.

Kitchen sponges have been picked out as bacterial strongholds for quite a while, though that hasn’t stopped new studies from surfacing. Each fresh revelation of microbial infestation spawns a new round of horrified media coverage, as every study seems to add to the list of potentially deadly diseases lurking in our households. The latest insights come from a team of researchers in Germany who use genetic sequencing to compile the most comprehensive list of sponge bacteria to date.

Deadly Sponges

The results aren’t surprising, but they are illustrative of just how tenacious household bacteria are. Looking at 14 different used kitchen sponges, the researchers found up to 54 billion bacteria per cubic centimeter, spanning 118 genera. Many of these pose no harm to humans, it should be said, but among the species the researchers also found varieties of E. coli, Klebsiella, Staphylococcus, Salmonella and others implicated in food-borne illnesses. They found that the bacteria appear most often on the surface and visible cavities of the sponge, and their analysis indicated rapid growth.

In a paper published in Nature Scientific Reports, the German researchers were able to expand the list by taking advantage of new developments in gene sequencing technology, which they paired with a type of high-precision imaging. Most previous studies relied on cell cultures grown from samples, which don’t always pick out the full range of bacterial life on sponges. Many of those also used only a single sponge for their analysis, compared to over a dozen here.

Don’t Even Bother

The study comes with another, more provocative claim as well: cleaning sponges doesn’t seem to help at all. Based on previous studies, conventional wisdom held that microwaving or boiling sponges helped to kill off bacteria. When they attempted to replicate these findings with their own sponges, the researchers found very little difference in terms of bacteria numbers between sponges that had been cleaned and those that hadn’t. The cleaning did seem to alter the composition of the bacterial population, though, shifting it toward Moraxella and Chryseobacterium, both of which can cause disease. This likely happens because the sanitization kills some species of bacteria but not others, allowing the survivors free reign to spread and grow.

The best option, the researchers say, is to simply replace your sponges regularly, on the order of once a week. More studies of kitchen sponges are still needed as well, to explore how dangerous the bacteria on sponges actually are (especially given that there are no recorded cases directly linking sponge bacteria to an infection), find better sponge sanitation methods and more fully explore the “sponge microbiome.” The field of sponge science is alive and well.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Health & Medicine, Living World
MORE ABOUT: infectious diseases, microbes & viruses
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    An Oxford comma-challenged assistant prof saw Mythbusters Episode 135 and thought ”tenure!”, right?
    Youtube v=dQgVn3AvJ8A 4:10ff,

    DOI:10.1128/AEM.07816-11 Invading Space Navy slugs from the Star Nebula will be themselves invaded by all-American commensalist slug-parasitic nematodes, bacteriolyzed, liquefied, and chugged like a cloudy odorous frankly repellent salt-rimmed frosted glass of Lost Hippo Face Plant open-fermentation beer. Sponge-worthy 54 billion cells/cm³ Moraxella osloensis, we love you.

  • darryl

    Sigh, if it’s not pathogenic, then it’s a non story. I have to imagine the microwaving/dishwashing/boiling would kill off the pathogens – or you know, the soap.
    On a side note, one could also pressure cook to kill off the spores.

    -d

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

D-brief

Briefing you on the must-know news and trending topics in science and technology today.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+