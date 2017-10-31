Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Ford Uses a Robotic Butt to Test Seats

By Lauren Sigfusson | October 31, 2017 11:55 am
robutt-butt-ford-robot

Check out that butt. (Credit: YouTube/Ford Europe)

Ford is using a robot dubbed “Robutt” to test the comfort and durability of its car seats. The butt-bot sits up and down 25,000 times in about three weeks, simulating 10 years of driving. It’s based on an average-sized large man and made to move just like you as you get in and out of a vehicle.

The company analyzes how human drivers get in and out of vehicles using pressure mats. Then the Robutt tests the durability of the seats, while robotic metal buttocks assess for comfort. Ford cars in Europe will all undergo the Robutt tests; no word on when these tests will come to America, however. OK, now to what you’ve been waiting for: the robotic butt in action.

