Student Raps About Science, Teaches Us All a Lesson

By Lacy Schley | November 3, 2017 5:07 pm
(Credit: YouTube/Julien Turner)

Oh, internet: What content can’t you bring us these days? Student Julien Turner made this extra credit video for his biology class at Morehouse College in Atlanta. And, let’s be honest, we’re all glad that he did.

According to the YouTube comments, one biology teacher has already shown this in class — maybe more will follow suit. Here’s to you, Julien, for your autotuned take on meiosis, mitosis and beyond. Thanks for reminding us how fun science can be!

 

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Foment your own decision:
    Youtube v=_x2RksGrzyE biology versus
    Youtube v=iM_I6rtIgn0 chemistry versus
    Youtube v=VtItBX1l1VY physics

+