Discovered: A (Theoretical) Fusion Technique 8 Times Stronger Than One In H-Bomb

By Nathaniel Scharping | November 3, 2017 2:11 pm
CERN, which houses the Large Hadron Collider.(Credit: Dominionart/Shutterstock)

CERN, which houses the Large Hadron Collider. (Credit: Dominionart/Shutterstock)

When hydrogen atoms fuse together, they release a vast amount of energy. That’s the principle that makes hydrogen bombs so frighteningly powerful, and it’s part of what powers our sun as well. Now, researchers from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) say they’ve uncovered a kind of theoretical particle fusion that’s almost eight times more energetic than the fusion of two hydrogen atoms.

The discovery, reported in Nature this week, came during the course of an experiment aimed at making a doubly charmed baryon. That’s some heady physics-speak, but baryons are just a class of sub-atomic particle — both protons and neutrons are baryons — and the “charmed” moniker simply refers to the kind of quarks — the tiny particles that comprise larger ones like protons and neutrons — it’s made out of. So, a doubly-charmed baryon is a particle made from two charm quarks and one up quark. Got it?

Zoom, Crash

Researchers are continuously running experiments with the LHC to see what kinds of particles they can create by smashing atoms into one another. When the atoms go fast enough, they’re broken apart by the collision, and sometimes the energy involved is enough to force particles together into new configurations. These new particles let the researchers test assumptions about their grand theory of physics, called the “Standard Model,” which describes how every particle in the universe interacts with each other.

When observing their new, doubly-charmed baryon, researchers from the University of Chicago and Tel Aviv University found that it took a lot of energy to force the two charm quarks together, about 130 megaelectronvolts (MeV). There’s a payoff for that effort though, because the process of fusion ends up producing even more energy, for a net release of 12 MeV for the two charm quarks. That’s only about two-thirds of what we get from normal hydrogen fusion, but when the researchers extrapolated that reaction to another kind of quark, the much heavier bottom quark, those numbers went way up.

Theoretically, fusing two bottom quarks takes about 230 MeV, but the payoff is exponentially larger, around 138 MeV. That’s almost eight times as much as hydrogen fusion, making the explosive result that much bigger.

That’s a Lot!

The largest hydrogen fusion bomb ever tested was the Russian Tsar Bomba, which gave off about 50 megatons (or 50 million tons) of TNT worth of energy. The Nagasaki-leveling “Fat Man” nuclear bomb only produced around 20 kilotons of energy, or 2,500 times less. Multiplying those numbers by eight is an insanely scary exercise.

Here’s where we tell you not to worry though. First of all, this kind of bottom quark fusion is totally theoretical, it’s never been seen before. And, most importantly, we couldn’t make a bomb out of bottom quarks. That’s because they only exist for roughly one picosecond, or one-trillionth of a second. That’s barely enough time to record their existence, much less do anything with them. Hydrogen bombs are based on a principle of chain reactions, where one pair of fusing hydrogen atoms sets off the next, and so on. Bottom quarks could never do this because they don’t exist for long enough to set each other off.

“If I thought for a microsecond that this had any military applications, I would not have published it,” says co-author Marek Karliner of Tel Aviv University in Israel, speaking to Live Science.

The fusion of a single pair of bottom quarks might be possible, the researchers say, but that’s it. After that, they disappear, decaying into far lighter quarks that are nowhere near as dangerous.

So, planet-ending bottom quark bombs are nothing to worry about. The threat of thermonuclear war on the other hand…

  • stan t

    This article is the dumbest thing that can be. Thermonuclear bombs produce big scary yeilds because their fuel is on abundant supply and can easily be pushed past the state where fusion occurs. That will NEVER happen with this ‘alternate fuel’. If you are going to even suggest the possibility you might as well just use antimatter. You get two THOUSAND MeV per joining of two particles (assuming proton or neutron and their antimatter pairs) and there is no energetic hump to cross, no heating needed. It’s far more practical to accumulate strategically significant amounts of antimatter than it is to collect exotic matter such as what is described here…

    • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

      Half the energy yield of matter-antimatter annihilation is in neutrinos. The Enterprise got half the OEM-claimed parsecs/gram. Government – the worst most expensive way to need more studies.

  • Sorano

    Don’t tell the Pentagon but a recent paper has proposed that a new force several times stronger than hydrogen fusion is being seen in supernovae Ia
    (ArXiv:1706.03393).

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    That’s the principle that makes hydrogen bombs so frighteningly powerful” Mass of literal two hydrogens, 2.016 amu. Mass of U-235 plus a neutron, 236.046 amu. Given the same mass of each at 100% conversion and equal energy yield, fusion is already ahead by a factor of 117 (deuterium, factor of 58.6). Fusion warheads infinitely scale (the sun), including their fission jackets. The 50+ MT Tsar Bomba would have been 100+ MT if the Soviets had not cared about jacket fission fallout and onsite personnel goodwill.

    1) How do you plan to pulse synthesize a few moles of bottom quarks?
    2( How do you plan to take them somewhere?
    3) Pulse dump muons into lithium-6 deuteride (precompressed for being solid!), DOI:10.1134/S106377961102002X

    The threat of thermonuclear war Desert Storm and burning oil wells – no nuclear winter. Shortage of grief counselors? Youtube v=4QbUSjnhv6M

  • https://llordoftherealm.wordpress.com/ Lord

    Curious if any of these happen within nuclear explosions, albeit low quantities.

  • CaptainAmerica

    Forget nukes! We’ve got Quarkz! (Trademark pending) =P

  • Richard Tan

    thats why they got the funding! The potential to blow an entire continent with just 1 bomb, which country does not want?
    Once upon a time, they also say nuclear fission was theoretical… lol

+