Why Does Gravity Travel at the Speed of Light?

By Eric Betz | December 8, 2017 12:04 pm
Two neutron stars collide; the resulting gravitational wave spread at the speed of light. (Credit: National Science Foundation/LIGO/Sonoma State University/A. Simonne)

The dead cores of two stars collided 130 million years ago in a galaxy somewhat far away.

The collision was so extreme that it caused a wrinkle in space-time — a gravitational wave. That gravitational wave and the light from the stellar explosion traveled together across the cosmos. They arrived at Earth simultaneously at 6:41 a.m. Eastern on August 17.

The event prompted worldwide headlines as the dawn of “multimessenger astronomy.” Astronomers had waited a generation for this moment. But it was also the first-ever direct confirmation that gravity travels at the speed of light.

The Speed of Gravity

We all know light obeys a speed limit — roughly 186,000 miles per second. Nothing travels faster. But why should gravity travel at the same speed?

That question requires a quick dive into Albert Einstein’s general relativity, or theory of gravity — the same theory that predicted gravitational waves a century ago.

Einstein overthrew Isaac Newton’s idea of “absolute time.” Newton thought time marched onward everywhere at an identical pace — regardless of how we mortals perceived it. It was unflinching. By that line of thinking, one second on Earth is one second near a black hole (which he didn’t know existed).

Newton also thought gravity acted instantaneously. Distance didn’t matter.

It’s All Relative

But then Einstein showed that time is relative. It changes with speed and in the presence of gravity. One of the ramifications of that is that you can’t have simultaneous actions at a distance. So information of any kind has a finite speed, whether it’s a photon — the light-carrying particle — or a graviton, which carries the force of gravity.

“In relativity, there is a ‘speed of information’ — the maximum speed that you can send information from one point to another,” says University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee physicist Jolien Creighton, an expert on general relativity and member of the LIGO team that first spotted gravitational waves.

Creighton explains that in electromagnetism, when you shake an electron, it creates a change in the electric field that spreads out at the speed of light. Gravity works the same way. Shake a mass and the change in the gravitational field — the gravitational wave — propagates at that same speed.

“So the fact that the speed of gravitational waves is equal to the speed of electromagnetic waves is simply because they both travel at the speed of information,” Creighton says.

There’s an easy way to picture this, too. Imagine the sun vanished right now. Earth wouldn’t just drift into space instantly. After eight minutes, Earth would go dark and simultaneously push off in a straight line.

    • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

      “LISTEN UP, pus-for-brains! You snipe jocks WILL have those zube distorter modules ratcheted by 0700 hours. Any of you vat-grown industrial rejects miscalibrates a D*, your chromosomes gonna be strung across reactor containment!”

      Youtube v=Ac7G7xOG2Ag

    • Oliver Sol

      I won’t pretend to understand what you’re talking about or referencing, but, if I’ve inferred correctly, it seems that last bit is challenging the statement that information can not travel faster than light due to the entanglement properties in quantum mechanics.
      Does not the no-communication theorem of quantum mechanics say that the results of quantum entanglement do not constitute information exchange?

  • Noah Ibrahim

    Isn’t a graviton a hypothetical particle? You should have stated it “in theory”.

  • Matthew Crochet

    What? This is not a complete argument. The ‘speed of information’ or ‘speed of causality’ is not WHY gravity travels at the speed of light. It simply is the maximum speed that light and gravity travel at. Usually is travels slower when observed traveling throigh a medium. Nobody has answered what makes that the speed limit, and don’t say ‘action at a distance’ is a scientific concept- it’s a scientific mystery. Not one of the industry scientists todag have an explaination of spooky action at a distance, or gravity. Good luck explaining it without first understanding what makes up light. Whoever researches these should probably do more general research- then study focused experiments and their results. This is just coloring data.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    “graviton” There is zero empirical evidence that gravitation is quantized. To 15 decimal places (MICROSCOPE), the only validated gravitation theory, general relativity, is wholly incompatible with quantum mechanics (separability versus entanglement, and no uncertainty in measurement).

    That gravitational wave and light signals from GW170817 neutron star merger arrived within 2.7 seconds (about the sun’s radius) window over a 140 million lightyear path implies spacetime is massless. Disturbances propagate at lightspeed. Dirac sea onward…oopsie!

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Shake a mass” Be very careful here, gravitation versus gravitational radiation. GR demands ligthspeed is finite. Its value is observed not calculated. Group vs. phase velocities and negative refractive index in meta-materials
    …DOI:10.1103/PhysRevLett.110.013902, …DOI:10.1021/acsphotonics.7b00760).

    Dipole radiation is sourced by a changing dipole moment. (Punctiliously, the second time derivative of the dipole moment, acceleration) For a pair of charges
    …d = qr + q’r’
    There’s nothing special about the derivatives. For a pair of masses, the gravitational dipole moment and its time derivative are
    …d = mr + m’r’
    …mv + m’v’ = p + p’
    By conservation of momentum the second time derivative of the gravitational dipole moment is zero. Go to a center of momentum frame and set the first derivative to zero as well. There is no gravitational “electric dipole” radiation. Consider the analog of “magnetic dipole” radiation. The gravitational equivalent of the magnetic dipole moment for a pair of charges is
    …M = mv x r + m’v’ x r’ (“x” is the cross product, “mv” is the “mass current”)
    But M is the total angular momentum, which is also conserved. There is no gravitational “magnetic dipole” radiation.

    The next moment up is quadrupole, with no relevant conservation laws, so gravitational quadrupole radiation is permitted. Thus gravity must be a tensorial (spin-2) interaction and uniformly attractive.
    Electromagnetism is mediated by spin-1 photons and can be repulsive.

  • Dr. Manos PhD

    “In relativity, there is a ‘speed of information’ — the maximum speed that you can send information from one point to another,”
    So, what about the ‘instant’ transfer of information through Quantum entanglement, no matter the distance.?
    By counting that, there’s absolutely no maximum speed that you can send information from one point to another. There are no limits in relativity.

    • Oliver Sol

      The No-communication Theorem states that classical bits of information can not be transmitted thru quantum entanglement. I can’t say I understand the principle completely, only that there is an answer to your challenge that states there is no transfer of information thru entanglement, & that the information speed limit holds up due to this.
      Honestly, in my very limited picture of quantum entanglement, I would’ve had the same question, but apparently there’s an answer.
      If you look up the not communication theorem, you will find that answer, & perhaps you will have better luck at understanding it than I. Hope this helps!

