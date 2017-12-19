Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

What Keeps an Astronaut Awake at Night? Cosmic Rays

By Nathaniel Scharping | December 19, 2017 3:42 pm
(Credit: NASA)

(Credit: NASA)

In space, astronauts see stars in more than one way. Ever since the 1960s, space travelers have reported seeing bright flashes of light even with their eyes closed.

They’re usually described as either bursts or streaks, and are most often white. They seem to be frequent, too, many astronauts complained of trouble sleeping because of the disruptive scintillations. The culprit seems to be cosmic rays, highly energetic particles emanating from far-off sources that are normally blocked by our planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

In space, cosmic rays abound. In fact, they’re a significant concern for future space travel as they could cause harmful mutations in our cells. In this case, however, the particles seem to be interacting with either our retinas or directly with our brains, scientists still aren’t sure.

That cosmic rays are at fault has been confirmed by multiple experiments aboard both the Apollo missions and on later trips to the space stations. The first was a simple analysis of astronauts’ helmets from the Apollo 8 and 12 missions, which found track marks in the plastic consistent with the passage of high energy particles.

Further experiments using particle detectors that fit over an astronauts’ head tied cosmic rays to the flashes themselves. The astronauts pressed a button whenever they saw a flash, and the observation was matched up with the detection of cosmic rays.

So, where the flashes come from is no longer a mystery, but how cosmic rays actually translate to visible phenomena is still somewhat uncertain. One explanation is that fast-traveling cosmic rays are creating Cherenkov radiation within our eyes that’s detected by retinal cells. Cherenkov radiation can be thought of as an optical sonic boom. When a particle moves through a medium faster than light can travel in it, it creates a shock wave that can be seen as visible light. This creates the characteristic glow seen in nuclear reactor pools, and it could be happening in our eyes as well. Though the name may suggest otherwise, it’s not harmful to humans.

There’s some evidence that suggests Cherenkov radiation may not be the answer, or at least not all of it. Experiments on the ground using accelerators to pass heavy particles through participants’ eyes were recreated the flashes, even when the particles weren’t moving fast enough to produce Cherenkov radiation.

Researchers postulate that the cosmic rays could instead be interacting directly with our retinas, either causing nerves to fire or somehow tricking our retinal cells into thinking they perceive light. More controversially, the rays could also be hitting the visual centers of our brains and creating the illusion of light.

For now, astronauts will have to simply put up with the phantom fireworks that accompany spaceflight. Future generations of space travelers might be better shielded, as finding a way to block cosmic rays will likely be crucial for long-term survival.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: space exploration
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Even NASA admits that six months in space – above an atmospheric yard -of-lead thickness mass/area equivalent but still inside the magnetosphere – affords a 90% incidence of radiation cataracts. Go to Mars, arrive blind – 90 rads/year of hard radiation.

    Pre-implantation of intraocular lenses won’t work. Liftoff will shake them right out of their anchorages.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

D-brief

Briefing you on the must-know news and trending topics in science and technology today.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+