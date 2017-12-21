Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Life in the Universe Is Common, Oldest Fossils on Earth Suggest

By Jake Parks | December 21, 2017 1:59 pm

old-rocks

In a study published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, scientists confirmed that the oldest fossils ever discovered — found in a nearly 3.5-billion-year-old rock from western Australia — contain 11 complex microbes that are members of five distinct species.

The findings not only suggest that life on our planet originated some 4 billion years ago, but also help support the increasingly widespread theory that life in the universe is much more common than we previously thought.

“By 3.465 billion years ago, life was already diverse on Earth; that’s clear,” said J. William Schopf, a professor of paleobiology at UCLA and the study’s lead author, in a press release. “This tells us life had to have begun substantially earlier, and it confirms that it was not difficult for primitive life to form and to evolve into more advanced microorganisms.”

To analyze the microorganisms, the researchers used an instrument called a secondary ion mass spectrometer (SIMS) — one of only a few in the world. By measuring the ratio of carbon-12 to carbon-13 isotopes, SIMS helped the scientists determine the microbes’ anatomies, and revealed how they lived.

“The difference in carbon isotope ratios correlate with their shapes,” said John Valley, professor of geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and co-author of the study. “Their C-13-to-C-12 ratios are characteristic of biology and metabolic function.”

Based on the chemical analysis, the researchers concluded that the 11 fossilized microbes spanned five different taxonomical groups. Some of the microbes were a type of now-extinct bacteria from the domain Archaea, while others were more similar to microbial species still around today. The analysis also suggests that the microbes existed when there was very little oxygen present in Earth’s atmosphere.

According to Schopf, the process of photosynthesis, as we know it today, had probably not even evolved yet. In fact, he thinks that oxygen did not appear on Earth until roughly half a billion years later. Because of this, oxygen would have most likely poisoned and killed the microorganisms.

Whether or not oxygen was deadly to the microbes, the results show that “these are a primitive but diverse group of organisms,” Schopf said. Their complex and varied structures at such an early point in Earth’s history demonstrate that life can take root and evolve much more rapidly than previously thought.

When combined with the fact that there are trillions of stars in the universe — and the growing consensus among astronomers that exoplanets are commonplace — the case for life existing elsewhere in the universe has never been stronger. “If the conditions are right, it looks like life in the universe should be widespread,” Schopf said.

Schopf previously described the fossils in the journal Science in 1993, and he confirmed their biological origin in the journal Nature in 2002. However, this is the first study to reveal both how complex the fossils are and to describe exactly what they are. (Schopf’s work also made news in 2015 when he helped discover a deep-sea microorganism that apparently hasn’t evolved in over 2 billion years.)

The most recent findings “will probably touch off a flurry of new research into these rocks as other researchers look for data that either support or disprove this new assertion,” said Alison Olcott Marshall, a geobiologist at the University of Kansas in Lawrence who was not involved in the study, in a press release.

“People are really interested in when life on Earth first emerged,” Valley said in a press release. “This study was 10 times more time-consuming and more difficult than I first imagined, but it came to fruition because of many dedicated people who have been excited about this since day one … I think a lot more microfossil analyses will be made on samples of Earth and possibly from other planetary bodies.”

 

This article originally appeared in Astronomy.com.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: extraterrestrial life
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    That life is near everywhere is unremarkable, including -40 °C pore water to 2.1 GPa/100 °C at depth water. Three fruitful questions are

    …1) Does it have protein homochiral L-amino acids and homochiral D-sugars? (CIP notation is not relevant, re cysteine).
    …2) Does it pay taxes?
    …3) Does it shoot back?

    • FluffyGhostKitten

      Exactly. Finding life on another planet would be cool, but it would not be entirely surprising. If it’s intelligent, that would be even better, though that’s likely much rarer. We are almost certainly not alone in the universe, but have they come here and stuck stuff up our a**es? Most likely, no.

      • OWilson

        With half of our life on Earth, human, animal, bacterial, and viral and preying on the other half , finding life on another planet as “cool” may be an overstatement! :)

        • Mau Pham

          OWilson: your ratio of half and half is unreasonable. There must be a lot of preys to sustain much fewer predators. It’s more likely that 99% of life have to sustain 1% (that’s the same ratio in humam societies !)

          • OWilson

            Predators are not monolithic.

            They are divided up into Christians, Jews, Islamists, Fascist, Communists and Anarchists.

            Sometimes there can exist an unholy alliance between any given groups. :)

      • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

        Terrestrial extremophiles provide industrially useful reactions whose enzymes tolerate much grief. Multiple creations, then the Vatican dances the Tijuana Two-Step. Universal homochiral life bears on the fundamental structure of physics.

        However, if it cannot play pinochle and it isn’t delicious or amusing…clean the plate and colonize. Diversity will inherit the Earth 6×3×6 ft³ each instance.

      • Michael Cleveland

        Intelligent life is probably quite common, too, since predatory success ultimately demands that predator be smarter than prey, but there seems to be an odd, very persistent, and perfectly illogical assumption that technology is the inevitable outcome in the evolution of intelligence.

        • FluffyGhostKitten

          Right. Which is why they ain’t coming here.

        • gurukalehuru

          Not illogical at all. The intelligence which can make tools has a huge evolutionary advantage over those that don’t, and tools giving rise to machines is only a half step from there.

  • OWilson

    Fossils can “suggest” life is “common”, but we, the epitomy of tehnological evolution have no clue!

    Life is noisy, we are noisy. But the Universe is very quiet, life wise! :)

    • Michael Cleveland

      Again the assumption that intelligence is signified only by technology. In fact, the former is probably quite common, where the latter, with so many alternative evolutionary avenues available, is almost certainly quite rare.

      • OWilson

        It is hard to see how intelligence would manifest itself without say, the technology of General Foods, or Monsanto. That would limit their diet to the weakest among them.

        And how, exactly, would they find out about the universe and the atom, without telescopes and microscopes?

        Maybe you are thinking of the “intelligence” of monkeys, cats and dogs? :)

  • John C

    Life seems to be everywhere on Earth, almost from the beginning, so likely in many other places as well.

    Oddly, we have zero trace of it so far in the trillions of other stars and galaxies, and Solar system neighbors we’ve looked at.

    And we still can’t figure out how inanimate chemical precursors made the initial leap to biology.

See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+