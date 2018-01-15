Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Google App Matches Your Face With Famous Art

By Lauren Sigfusson | January 15, 2018 3:02 pm

face

People are matching their faces with famous art — and some of the results are hilarious. They’re using the Google Arts & Culture app, which uses image recognition to scour art collections from more than 1,200 museums, galleries and institutions across the world.

The app has been around since 2016, but recently updated to include a selfie feature that made it take off. Tapping into the curiosity of people and the love of selfies and sharing was a smart move on Google’s part. Users can also use the app to learn more about the art and explore participating venues in virtual reality.

Here are some of my favorites.

Some share a definite resemblance.

While others are a bit off, which makes them even better.

People are clearly having fun with this and downloading it in the masses. But some aren’t sold on its facial recognition tech — the app doesn’t even recognize Mona Lisa, matching her instead with another portrait. Hmm.

I tried to do it myself, but I can’t remember my bloody Apple password and it locked me out because… security. Also, it appears that not everyone has access to the feature and it’s currently only available to those in the U.S.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Technology, top posts
MORE ABOUT: apps, gadgets, Google, virtual reality
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    learn more about the art ” Do you have three minutes? 3000 years of Fine Art can be burned into your brain,

    www(.)youtube(.)com/watch?v=viyufRQKlto
    … You are now cultured.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

D-brief

Briefing you on the must-know news and trending topics in science and technology today.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+