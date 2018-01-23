Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

The Hunt for Space Viruses

By Jake Parks | January 23, 2018 1:57 pm
virus

Despite the fact that viruses are extremely pervasive on Earth, few studies have attempted to search for them in space. But that may soon change. (Credit: NIAID)

Considering viruses are thought to be the most prevalent biological entities on Earth, you would expect that plenty of research has focused on finding them in space, right?

Wrong.

To date, almost no research has looked into the possibility of viruses “living” in space or on other worlds. But now, Portland State University biology professor Ken Stedman wants to kick-start the search.

According to an article published in the February 2018 issue of Astrobiology, Stedman and his colleagues argue that it’s time for astronomers to broaden their cosmic search for life by also combing space for viruses. “More than a century has passed since the discovery of the first viruses,” said Stedman, “entering the second century of virology, we can finally start focusing beyond our own planet.”

There are 10 to 100 times more viruses on Earth than there are of any other cellular organism, Stedman says. And this could also hold true for other planets and moons as well. Furthermore, many researchers suspect that viruses played a major role in the creation of life. According to a report from the American Academy of Microbiology, “Without viruses, life on Earth would be very different, or perhaps there would be no life at all.”

“With this paper,” Stedman said, “we hope to inspire integration of virus research into astrobiology and also point out pressing unanswered questions in astrovirology, particularly regarding the detection of virus biosignatures and whether viruses could be spread extraterrestrially.”

 

This article originally appeared in Astronomy.com.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Health & Medicine, Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: infectious diseases, space exploration
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    NASA’s Long Duration Exposure Facility, material testing outside ISS FUBAR,solar wind, vacuum UV, and 90 rad/year cosmic radiation: Organics’ survival requires burial meters deep within a conveyance. Panspermia only relocates the question while lessening probability through incessant molecular attrition.

    Oort cloud or Kuiper belt genesis then delivery is less likely than terrestrial deep sea smoker chemistry. Rather a lot of biochemistry is based on phosphorus and sulfur, both of low cosmic abundance. Diagenesis and vulcanism concentrate them on Earth.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

D-brief

Briefing you on the must-know news and trending topics in science and technology today.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+