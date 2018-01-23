Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

A Tractor Beam for Human Levitation?

By Lauren Sigfusson | January 23, 2018 3:23 pm
levitate-tractor-beam-acoustic-sound-research

(Credit: University of Bristol)

Light as a feather, stiff as a board: It’s a game you may have played growing up, anxiously repeating the phrase in the hopes that your friend would start levitating. Thanks to new research published Monday in Physical Review Letters you might have an alternative means to lift you and your friends’ besides fingertips and witchcraft.

Researchers from the University of Bristol demonstrated that it’s possible to steadily trap particles larger than a wavelength in an acoustic tractor beam. If you’re not a Star Trek fan, a tractor beam is a device that can manipulate gravitational forces to push or pull objects.

These findings could lead to new medical tools, hands-free production lines and even human levitation. All would be great, but fingers crossed the last one.

In previous acoustic levitation simulations and experiments, as particles get larger they start to orbit around the center until flinging out of the device. But Bristol researchers found that objects can be controlled by rapidly fluctuating acoustic vortices of opposite directions. Basically, they would emit one counter-clockwise vortex for a short period and then emit a clockwise vortex for the same amount of time. A news release described the vortices as “tornadoes of sound,” with a loud twister-like structure and a quiet core.

This acoustic tractor beam emitted ultrasonic waves hitting a pitch of 40kHz (notes that ultrasound-sensitive animals like bats can hear) that levitated a sphere measuring more than 2 acoustic wavelengths. But the objects could eventually get much larger than that.

“In the future, with more acoustic power it will be possible to hold even larger objects,” said Mihai Caleap, senior research associate who developed the simulations, in a news release. “This was only thought to be possible using lower pitches making the experiment audible and dangerous for humans.”

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, Technology, top posts
MORE ABOUT: gadgets
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

D-brief

Briefing you on the must-know news and trending topics in science and technology today.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+