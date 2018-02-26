Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Focus Factor (Sponsored Content) | February 26, 2018 10:59 am

focus-factor

It seems simple right, leave your keys in the key bowl on the kitchen counter and you won’t lose them? Simple? Yes. Do we keep to this routine daily? On occasion. Keys these days seem to grow a pair of legs and find themselves their own “safe spot”, and on a regular basis.

According to the “Lost & Found Survey” by Pixie, 28 percent of Americans lose their key at least once a week. That’s a substantial amount of time that could be spent actually getting to work or school on time. So what if there was a brain health supplement that could help with this common predicament?

Focus Factor is a clinically tested brain health supplement, proven to increase memory recall by 44 percent. In a six week, double-blind, placebo controlled study by Cognitive Research Corp, Focus Factor was scientifically verified using a standardized, neuropsychological exam referred to as Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test (RIVALT). Subjects receiving Focus Factor had an average increase of 44 percent memory retention over the placebo, equal to a 20 year decrease in mental deterioration. If this isn’t reason enough, keep reading.

Cognitive Research Corp states, “The impact of Focus Factor was most evident on measures of working memory.” We use this “working memory”, every few seconds! For a function so critical to everyday existence, wouldn’t you want to power your noggin with the absolute best product available? Now that we know what it can do, let’s get into the the nitty-gritty: What is in the unbeaten formula that’s fueling the 15-year champion in America’s brain health supplement market?

Dimethylaminoethanol (abbreviated DMAE) is one of the main key ingredients in Focus Factor. This organic, amino acid compound can lead to better memory encoding and retention as well as heightened synaptic plasticity and memory capacity. Everyday foods such as salmon, anchovies and sardines are excellent, natural sources for DMAE.

Choline, a product of DMAE, is an organic, water soluble essential nutrient and major player in Focus Factor’s proven formula. Choline is needed for neurotransmitter synthesis and cell membrane signalling. Less than 10 percent of the U.S. population is believed to be getting enough of this compound commonly found in food sources like beef liver, eggs, scallops and wheat germ.

focus-factor-products

A third crucial Focus Factor component, DHA (docosaheaenoic acid) is an Omega 3 fatty acid essential for the growth and functional development of the brain in infants as well as regular maintenance of normal brain function in adults. This cognitive enhancer can be sourced from fatty fish such as herring, tuna and halibut. Although not as nutrient rich as the chicken of the sea, eggs are also a good provider of DHA.

These big words and big ingredients are what gives Focus Factor big results. Focus Factor Original, the clinically proven formula along with the higher potency version Focus Factor Extra Strength, Focus Factor Brain & Vision and Focus Factor Kids are all available in leading retailers, and directly online via Amazon or at www.focusfactor.com

 

* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease including ADHD or Alzheimer’s.
CATEGORIZED UNDER: Health & Medicine, top posts
MORE ABOUT: personal health
