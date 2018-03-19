Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Uber’s Self-Driving Car Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Accident

By Lauren Sigfusson | March 19, 2018 4:13 pm
uber-autonomous-car-self-driving-fatal-deadly-accident

(Credit: Uber)

Uber’s self-driving car hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, overnight, according to the Tempe Police Department. The car was in autonomous mode with a human operator behind the wheel with no passengers, police told Discover in an email.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman, was walking her bicycle near a crosswalk, but not within the lines, at about 10 p.m. Sunday when she was struck by the vehicle, according to Tempe police officers. She died of her injuries at a local hospital. This appears to be the first pedestrian death caused by a self-driving vehicle.

According to Fortune, Uber has ceased all of its autonomous car tests in all locations (Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Phoenix and Toronto). Uber shipped its robo-cars to Arizona in 2016, which is a hotbed for self-driving car testing. Waymo recently announced it would operate its fully autonomous cars — no drivers — on public roads.

This deadly crash will likely raise questions about future legislation surrounding autonomous cars. But this isn’t the first accident involving autonomous vehicles. In 2016, a Tesla Model S operating in self-driving mode smashed into a tractor-trailer. The car didn’t brake in time, but a report ultimately found the human driver at fault for relying too much on the automation features.

Since 2011, 21 states have passed legislation involving autonomous vehicles. Governors in 11 states have issued executive orders or announced initiatives related to autonomous vehicles, as well. Some states have even made it easier to allow testing of self-driving cars on public roads.

Self-driving cars are often marketed as safer alternatives than human drivers. After all, humans cause more than 90 percent of car crashes — vehicle failures, the environment (slick roads, weather) and other unknown reasons make up the remaining causes. In 2015, more than 5,000 pedestrians were killed in traffic-related crashes in the U.S.

There are still many details we don’t know about this incident. Should the human driver have taken over controls? Was all the tech working properly? The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it’s sending a team to investigate the crash, so we should have more answers in the near future.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Technology, top posts
MORE ABOUT: autonomous cars, driverless cars, self-driving, uber
  • Duane Reilly

    great, just stepped my agoraphobia up 10 notches.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    I run Windows. I know the real truth about consumer programming reliability and its ulterior motives. Wincrap7 was “updated,” adding Wincrap10 Microcrap spyware. The Uber corpse got off easy.

    edri(.)org/microsofts-new-small-print-how-your-personal-data-abused/
    … Windows continuously reads your hard drive to “improve: your customer experience. Apps in everything you own and use are pouring you into the world.
    www(.)safer-networking(.)org/spybot-anti-beacon/
    …Count them up, shut them down. I had 112 consumer improvements.

    • TLongmire

      Just this world?

  • https://www.gadgetcouncil.com/ Rohan Sharma

    They should test their Self-Driving cars with Self-walking robots so that nobody gets hurts xD

  • OWilson

    Nothing wrong with autonamous transportation.

    Subway, trains, shuttles, escalators, elevators on dedicated tracks.

    It’s when you try to mix them with those pesky unprogrammable humans! :)

    • Luke101

      That is definitely the complaint that will come from these Globalist elites who are pushing SDC’s. It will be the argument to take away everyone’s right to drive a vehicle. Mark my words.

      • OWilson

        You are not too far out there.

        I just moved from Toronto, where they are at war with the car.

        New bike lanes downtown, narrowing streets, dedicate new tramway lanes, speed bumps, “Taffick Quieting Area” signs, 4 way stops signs everywhere a jungle of signs, dedicated lanes for vehicles with more than one passenger, and anything else they can think of to impede traffic.

        The Lefties love their dedicated bike lanes, tramway lanes, bus lanes and anything else they can think of to impede car traffic.

        They haven’t yet figured out though that everything a world class city needs every day, like building materials, supplies, food, and well stocked stores arrives in vans and trucks, not bikes and trams, so they are causing real gridlock havoc, not to mention polution and wasted fuel!

        They have wanted to take away the freedom of the open road away from the average prole for a long time, anthey are well on their way to achieving this goal.

        Thats what the automatic auto stuff is about, at root dedicated lanes all roadways regulated and dedicated.

        You cannot just take the family out for a bite on Sunday anymore!

        Too much freedom!

