Military Weapon Uses Lasers to Produce ‘Voices’

By Lauren Sigfusson | March 26, 2018 4:40 pm
laser-voice-military-technology-

Can you hear me now? Play the video below to see if you can hear a “voice”. (Credit: YouTube/Patrick Tucker/Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program)

Are you hearing voices? Say yes and many people might question your sanity. But hearing voices is exactly what the United States military hopes will happen with a weapon it’s currently developing.

The Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program (JNLWD) is building a weapon called the Laser Induced Plasma Effect. Here’s how it works according to Patrick Tucker of Defense One:

“The weapon is composed of two parts: first, a femtosecond laser, which shoots a burst of focused light for 10−15 seconds, just long enough to rip the electrons from air molecules and create a ball of plasma. (Sometimes called the fourth state of matter, plasma is a field of electrified gas, highly responsive to electromagnetic effects.) The scientists then hit that plasma field with a second nanolaser, tuned to an extremely narrow range of wavelengths. They use that to manipulate the plasma field in a way that can produce light and noise. Get the interaction precise enough and you get something that sounds like a haunted walkie-talkie.”

Turn your volume on, but not too loud or you’ll give your ears a shock. Give it a listen (or two).

Frankly, I had to listen to it several times because I couldn’t determine what exactly should be the “voice”. But once I made it through the screech-like sounds, I heard what seems like an extremely muffled human voice. It’s a bit of a stretch, though. YouTube commenters are describing the sound as a broken NES, dubstep and, my personal favorite, a dial-up modem.

Non-lethal weapons are designed to incapacitate targets, while minimizing fatalities, injuries and damage to the target’s surroundings. These types of weapons are used in missions ranging from peacekeeping to full-scale combat. They’re especially useful in urban environments and crowd management.

Within the next three years, the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program hopes the device will produce noise, light, and even heat.

  • Fideliolioli

    The “voice” part sounds like the probe droid from “The Empire Strikes Back”. Seriously. lol

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    minimizing fatalities” If you leave your enemy intact, you have an intact enemy. if you leave your enemy’s belief system intact, you have a second generation enemy. Consider the Democrat Party. Maximize mutilation to ruin enemy morale, then Roman plow them into the sand.

    I’ve never heard the dead complain.

    • TLongmire

      Or hijack their belief system and steer them to their own demise?

      • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

        1965, “The Great Society,” The US adopted socialism, including mass elevation of demonstrably unqualified peasantry. We even made one President, obtaining what we purchased.. Look at what now marches in the streets demanding trophies. Cuba, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Venezuela…

        Embracing the enemy is where hope goes to die.

    • Wilbur

      Good…

  • Wilbur

    Just like listening to the venerable short wave radio of yesteryear…! Me every night ….Ahaaa : The Voice of the Andes in Quito amongst others ..

