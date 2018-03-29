Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Cheetah Hitches a Ride During African Safari

By Lauren Sigfusson | March 29, 2018 2:40 pm
cheetah-safari

(Credit: KOMO News/Peter Heistein)

People go on safaris in Africa to see wildlife and experience the wonders of nature. One safari group, however, got uncomfortably close with nature.

Curious about the vehicle, a cheetah jumped on the hood of the group’s vehicle. While everyone focused on that one,  another cheetah decided to jump into the SUV..

“The sheer tension of sitting in a vehicle thinking, ‘I’m going to die,’ and then living. We just, everyone in the car just looked at each other, we paused for 10 seconds as the cheetahs walked away and we couldn’t believe that we got out of the situation, that it was real,” Britton Hayes told KOMO News.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Living World, top posts
MORE ABOUT: animals
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    Cheetahs run down their prey then crush their windpipes to quickly smother them. Cheetah front claws do not retract, and so are dull. Cheetahs almost never tear people apart. Also, note the round pupils.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

D-brief

Briefing you on the must-know news and trending topics in science and technology today.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+