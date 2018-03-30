Your Weekly Attenborough: Euptychia attenboroughi
Small, spotted and dun
flash of wings in the Amazon sun.
Cloaked in mystery until 2015
Euptychia attenboroughi does not mean to be seen.
Plucked from tangles of jungle undergrowth
to a pin-speckled board, the lepidopterist’s oath.
Attenborough’s black-eyed satyr,
a forest god, a butterfly, it doesn’t really matter.
Black spots spark fear when danger’s near
or just sow confusion, it’s not quite clear.
Its range is limited, the numbers may be low
so keep an eye out wherever you go.
Stumble across a satyr, either today or tomorrow
and you’ve got yourself a real-life Attenborough.
Bonus Attenborough Fact of the Week:
A young Sir David supplied newts to his father’s university for three pence. The source? A pond right behind the zoology building.
Last week’s Attenborough: Microleo attenboroughi