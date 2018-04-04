You’ve Seen This Letter Everywhere, But Can You Write It?

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Lauren Sigfusson | April 4, 2018 4:09 pm
(Credit: Johns Hopkins University)

Which one is correct? (Credit: Johns Hopkins University)

Most of us learn the ABCs in our youth. We see and say the letters so many times they eventually become etched in our minds.

But researchers from Johns Hopkins University discovered that many people don’t know what the most common lowercase print version of the sixth letter of the alphabet really is. Heck, some didn’t even know there were two types.

Can You Guess the Correct Version?

There are two ways people write the lowercase letter G. The looptail, which we tend to read because it’s used in easy-to-read fonts like Times New Roman, Cambria and Calibri, and in most printed and typed material. The second is the opentail, which is the one we tend to write.

Go back to the top photo: Can you determine the correct looptail?

If you’re like me, you stared at the picture for quite some time and decided in a way they all look weird. But the second one, labeled 2, is correct. Props to those who answered without Google or scrollin’ the article for the answer. In the study, less than a third of 25 participants chose correctly.

Researchers also asked 38 adults to name letters that have two lowercase print forms. Two said G, while just one could write it correctly. Another 16 people had to read text, say the words that included the looptails aloud and then write the G they saw. Half wrote the opentail, while the rest tried to write the looptail — all but one failed to do so.

“They don’t entirely know what this letter looks like, even though they can read it,” said co-author Gali Ellenblum in a news release. She points out that this isn’t the case for most other letters.

The team also studied the two lowercase print versions of the letter A. But most people wrote the correct type and everyone selected the accurate shape. Some didn’t know there were lowercase versions of A, but it was less frequent than with G.

So even if we look at a shape a lot, like as we read, we might not actually learn the shape. Michael McCloskey, senior author of the study, said he and his team think we learn the shapes of most letters in part because we have to write them in school. While the looptail version isn’t instructed so we might not remember the shape as well.

The study was released Tuesday in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Human Perception & Performance.

Editor’s note: I tried really hard not to use the lowercase version of the letter in question because Discover’s font shows the answer. Did you answer correctly or incorrectly all on your own? Did you scroll the article to find the answer? Let me know in the comments below.

  • https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=UUwbGJwCdp96FKSLuWpMybxQ Lee Rudolph

    I got it correct and essentially instantaneously. But I’m 70 years old, and between the ages of (approximately) 10 and 30-odd I did a lot of “lettering” (for signs and posters) by hand (towards the end of that period, I began to use the now-obsolete LetraSet; for decades now, of course, computer programs have replaced pens and pencils and markers—and LetraSet—except in some artistic applications, and certainly in my life). Lettering was actually part of the curriculum in Mechanical Drawing, one of the four semester-long required “shop” classes (for boys only…) that I took in 7th and 8th grade; another of those classes was Printing (with cold metal type—by 1970, when I was one of 7 founders of a “small press” that is still going today, with a backlist of several hundred books, offset had rendered that technology obsolete too (again, with the exception of “art” printing; we were putting all our art into content and layout, and had no desire to work with hot or cold metal), and is now obsolete in its turn. Tempora mutantur, nos et mutamur in illis (“have the mutant-eel tempura, it’s the house special”).

    • TLongmire

      Gee is an obvious question so it should be the most confounding of the all

  • Mike Cargal

    So, how many people are confused about it’s ordinal position in the alphabet? 😉

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    “”asked 38 adults to name letters The Los Angeles Unified School District has 700,000 students. Try finding some who can read.

  • Craig Piercy

    I generally write the 6th letter of the alphabet as an f.

