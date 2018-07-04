Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Trendy Keto Diet Could Help With Some Cancer Treatments

By Mark Barna | July 4, 2018 12:00 pm
(Credit: SewCream/Shutterstock)

(Credit: SewCream/Shutterstock)

In recent years, scientists have developed drugs can help shrink cancerous tumors. Several of these target P13K, an enzyme involved in cellular growth that is known to contribute to causing cancers.

But the anti-cancer drugs that target P13K don’t work as well as scientists had hoped. The problem is that the drugs also cause a spike in insulin, which helps tumors grow. The spike could compromise the effectiveness of the cancer therapies.

One solution is to supplement a patient’s cancer treatment with a ketogenic diet, composed of low-carb, high-protein and high-fat foods, according to a study published July 4 in Nature. Researchers found that the diet improved the effectiveness of anti-cancer drugs by reducing blood insulin.

The study involved mice models at Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University, and was overseen by cancer researcher Lewis C. Cantley, the lead author of the paper.

Keto Reality

Since the 1920s, so-called keto diets have been used in medicine to reduce epileptic seizures. More recently, the diets have supplemented standard treatments for Type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Keto diets can drop the body’s level of glycogen, a form of the cellular fuel glucose. The body switches from glucose to fatty acids as a fuel, which burns fat, enabling people to lose weight.

The switch also generates the production of ketones, which are energy molecules that are made in the liver. Some metabolic researchers say the release of ketones can improve the body’s ability to fight diseases, including cancers.

But keto diets have not always been effective in supplementing standard treatments for some types of cancer. In mice studies involving acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, for instance, the dietary change actually accelerated the disease, the Nature paper says.

Keto diets for weight loss have become popular in recent years. But some nutritionists and scientists have expressed concern about their dietary composition. “Most ketogenic diets include saturated fats that promote atherosclerosis,” or hardening of the arteries, which can lead to heart disease, says Mark Mattson, a neurosurgeon and dietary researcher at Johns Hopkins University and the National Institute on Aging.

So while ketogenic diets show some promise in helping fight cancer and in weight loss, more research is needed.

In the Nature paper, the authors conclude that strategies combining dietary changes with a standard cancer therapy offer some benefits and is an area that should be explored further.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Health & Medicine, top posts
MORE ABOUT: cancer, keto diet, nutrition, personal health, Vaccines & drugs
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Monica

    WELL. In July of 2017. it was discovered that I got type 2 diabetes, By the end of the July month. I was given a prescription for the Metformin, I stated with the some diet and followed it completely for several weeks but was unable to get my blood sugar below 140, Without results to how for my hard work. I really panicked and called my doctor. His response?? Deal with it yourself, I started to feel that something wasn’t right and do my own research, Then I found Lisa’s great blog (google ” How I freed myself from diabetes ” ) .. I read it from cover to cover and I started with the diet and by the next week. my blood sugar was 100, Since then. I get a fasting reading between the mid 70s and 80s, My doctor was very surprised at the results that. the next week. he took me off the Metformin drug, I lost 16 pounds in my first month and lost more than 3+ inches off my waist and I’m able to work out twice a day while still having lots of energy. The truth is that we can get off the drugs and help myself by trying natural methods.

  • Rebecca jone

    I recently found a herbal treatments to be taken along with antibiotics. It’s a very horrible disease and you need to fight it using all the possible help available. Best Health Herbal Centre have the most powerful Lyme disease herbal Formula. I only used the Lyme disease herbal formula for 8 weeks, all the arthritis symptoms and the joint pain disappeared. i just confirmed last week that am now Lyme disease free. During this period i ate Lots of yogurt and Also exercise everyday. Thanks to Best Health Herbal Centre their marvelous work..Visit their homepage for more info.. (www besthealthherbalcentre com)…..THE

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

D-brief

Briefing you on the must-know news and trending topics in science and technology today.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+