Archaeologists Find Unexpected Contents Inside Alexandria Coffin

By Mark Barna | July 20, 2018 9:59 am
Archaeologists prepare to open the sarcophagus discovered during a construction survey in Alexandria this year. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Antiquities)

The granite coffin revealed three skeletons floating in sewer water. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Antiquities)

Since the announcement of its discovery earlier this month, the buried sarcophagus in Alexandria, Egypt, created a lot of speculation about who might be inside. Given the coffin’s large size and composition of granite, which would have had to be mined hundreds of miles away, experts said it was possible the coffin contained a man of importance, perhaps a nobleman of Alexander the Great. There was also a lot of online chatter about the possibility of unleashing a curse by opening the presumed 2,000-year-old coffin.

Initially the plan was to excavate the sarcophagus over days and open it at a museum, where its lid would be pried open. But humankind, known for climbing mountains because they are there, is a curious bunch. The granite coffin was opened Thursday, July 19, at the construction site where it was discovered.

Archaeologists prepare to open the sarcophagus discovered during a construction survey in Alexandria this year. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Antiquities)

Archaeologists prepare to open the sarcophagus discovered during a construction survey in Alexandria this year. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Antiquities)

Its contents may not have been as anti-climatic as Geraldo Rivera’s opening of Al Capone’s vault in 1986. But it’s safe to say expectations were higher.

Inside were three disarticulated skeletons floating in sewer water, said archaeologist Shaaban Abdul on the Ministry of Antiquities’ Facebook page. The remains likely are of military officers or soldiers, the dates they lived to be determined. One of the men appears to have been struck by an arrow in the head, Abdul said.

The remains have been taken to the Alexandria National Museum for further study.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    three disarticulated skeletons floating in sewer water“, also predictive of the researchers’ next round of grant funding.

    • OWilson

      Give them credit for opening it immediately!

      No big year long tease about those “secret” chambers found in Kofu’s pryramid!

      • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

        Science no longer exists. All that remains is sunk cost bias for hiring diversity.

  • Le Cadien

    This is the second media article I’ve read that states or implies that the contents of the sarcophagus were somehow disappointing. To me, it only would have been disappointing if it were empty. But it contains THREE BODIES, POSSIBLY MILITARY OFFICERS, ONE OF WHOM MIGHT HAVE BEEN STRUCK BY A PROJECTILE. Hardly sounds disappointing to me. Moreover, scientists will be able to tell us a whole lot more about these people, once their bones are analyzed in fine detail. Perhaps they can even do a DNA analysis? And there may even be small metallic or ceramic artifacts in the bottom of the sarcophagus — who knows, at this point! But, again, disappointing? To whom?

    • TLongmire

      I for one👍 Surely to God in the multiverse this scenario has to be one of the absolute worst manifestations of outcomes that could have played out. Imagine a green moon.

  • David Rubin

    It may not have been that interesting, but at least we took the trouble to look. The real crime would have been if we just didn’t care about our past and history!

  • Mike Richardson

    To think that they were probably considered important people in their society at the time they were interred, only to have their remains discovered 2000 years later floating in sewer water. Now there’s a lesson in humility.

