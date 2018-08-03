Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Teaching A Computer To Sing A Bird Song

By Charles Choi | August 3, 2018 11:40 am
(Credit: Hayk_Shalunts/shutterstock)

(Credit: Hayk_Shalunts/shutterstock)

Zebra finch males sing just one song their entire lives. It’s a tune to woo females and keep away other males. Now scientists find they may have a way to reconstruct the songs these birds sing in their dreams.

Birds sing by using muscles to vibrate air. Prior work suggested that each of the different muscles that play a part in bird song just controlled one acoustic feature of singing. However, recent work hinted that each muscle could play more than one role in singing.

To shed light on bird song, the researchers experimented on five adult male zebra finches. Specifically, they attached electrodes to the birds’ syringealis ventralis muscle, one of the main muscles the zebra finches use in singing, in order to track electrical signals from it.

Scientists thought this muscle mostly controlled the pitch of the sounds. However, this new research discovered the muscle also helped control when sounds begin or end. Based on this data, the scientists could fully reconstruct the songs each bird sung by just analyzing the activity of this one muscle.

Past work has shown the bird’s syringealis ventralis muscle is especially active even when the birds are asleep, generating electrical signals that are similar to ones seen when the birds are awake and singing. That means this research could one day lead to a way “to ‘listen’ to birds dreaming about song,” the researchers wrote in their study published online July 31 in the journal Chaos.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Living World
MORE ABOUT: animals, computers
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

D-brief

Briefing you on the must-know news and trending topics in science and technology today.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+