Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Abnormal Heat For Next Four Years, New Model Predicts

By Eric Betz | August 14, 2018 10:00 am
Kids cool themselves off during a heat wave in London. Much of Europe has seen abnormally high temperatures this summer. (Credit: michelmond/shutterstock)

Kids cool themselves off during a heat wave in London. Much of Europe has seen abnormally high temperatures this summer. (Credit: michelmond/shutterstock)

From California to Switzerland and south to Australia, a global rash of heat waves have scorched our planet in recent weeks, exacerbating drought and wildfires. So, you may want to pour yourself a cold glass of water before you read this.

New long term forecasts suggest the next four years will be unusually warm with higher chances of extreme temps, according to research published Tuesday in Nature Communications.

The study, authored by a pair of European climate scientists, uses statistics — rather than a traditional approach with intensive modeling — to predict global air and sea surface temperatures. Their technique searches through past climate simulations looking for analogs of current and future climate conditions. Because of this relative simplicity, they can make their forecasts on laptops instead of supercomputers.

The scientists say they tested the method by successfully hindcasting recent swings in temperature.

And, if their forecasts for the next few years are accurate, Earth is headed for abnormally high temps — warmer even than those predicted under human caused climate change alone. The model only looks at global averages, so it can’t make any regional predictions just yet. However, the researchers say they’re now working to adapt their model to predict coming drought and precipitation trends.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Environment
MORE ABOUT: climate change
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Not_that_anyone_cares, but…

    What does the The Old Farmers’ Almanac say?

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    “The Eviro-whiner is strong in this one.” Siberia is freezing its buttocks off, -88° F. Global Warming!

    www(.)usatoday(.)com/story/weather/2018/01/17/oymyakon-yakutia-siberia-russia-extreme-cold-temperatures/1039929001/

    www(.)telegraph(.)co(.)uk/news/picturegalleries/worldnews/9051921/Siberian-cold-front-sweeps-across-Europe-bringing-record-low-temperatures.html

    en(.)wikipedia(.)org/wiki/2017%E2%80%9318_North_American_cold_wave
    … North America, too.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+