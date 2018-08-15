A New Method for Making Brilliant, Organic Dyes

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Alison Mackey | August 15, 2018 10:00 am
(Credit: TU Wien)

(Credit: TU Wien)

The intense, brilliant color of high-tech organic dyes comes at a price — the chemical processes used to make them are extremely harmful to the environment. And these dyes are vital for many modern electronics, like flat screens and debit card chips. But what if you could replace the typical toxic solvents with plain old water?

Researchers at the Technische Universität Wien in Vienna, Austria, have done just that. And their find is made all the more impressive considering the hydrophobic — or water-repelling — nature of the dyes. You can see it in this image, where a drop of water slides right off some indigo dye powder.

“If you were to listen to your initial gut feeling, you would actually suspect that water is the worst solvent imaginable for synthesising and crystallising these molecules,” Miriam Unterlass from the Institute of Materials Chemistry at TU Wien said in a media release.

But the group of scientists discovered a novel way of changing the usual properties of water by using special pressure vessels that heat the water to extremely high temperatures while still leaving it in liquid form. By ionizing the water, the dyes dissolve and crystallize without any additional chemicals. Their results were published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    extremely harmful to the environment” “ACK! THBBFT!”
    DOI:10.1002/anie.201801277

    Energy inputs to make then cool volumes of said 200 °C, 226 psi water at stated product concentration of 0.01 mol/liter (MW = 412.41 g/mol, then 4 g/liter) for more than 12 hrs are stupid. Perinone is used by the tonne.

    Microwave to 250 °C (583 psi water) did the trick in a snap. All reaction conditions gave cisc:trans ratio ~2:3. “Selective precipitation from trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) with H2O finally allowed for purifying the target compound and isolating the [otherwise inseparable] byproduct” naphthalene tetracarboxylic acid monoanhydride
    monobenzimidazole. Is that green enough for you?

