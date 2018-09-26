Invasive Snakes Could Hitchhike to Hawaii on Planes, Scientists Warn
Brown tree snakes, Boiga irregularis, are one of Guam’s most successful – and devastating – invasive species.
That’s prompted an international team of scientists, led by the University of Queensland, to study what’s made the species so successful. And their venom and traveling ability is the key, according to research published this month in the Journal of Molecular Evolution.
With a venom that’s 100 times more toxic to birds than mammals, brown tree snakes have devastated Guam’s feathered population. Other cat-eyed snakes also share this bird-killing venom. And it’s now allowing brown tree snakes to drive a number of native species to extinction. Just three native species of birds now live on the island.
The brown tree snake was accidentally introduced to the Pacific island during World War II, hitchhiking in on troop carriers from the Australian region.
And U.S. military planes still fly direct from Guam to Hawaii, notes Bryan Fry, an associate professor from UQ’s School of Biological Sciences.
“[Brown tree snakes are] regularly intercepted in the Hawaii airports, so if these direct flights are allowed to continue, it’s only a matter of time until they get to Hawaii and wipe out the birds like they did on Guam,” Fry said in a media release. “Now we know more about the snake’s basic biology, we can help in developing a smart approach to preventing and managing this and other invasive species.”
Officials are already taking defensive action by surrounding the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam with snake traps – complete with live mice as bait – to stop the brown tree snakes from spreading and destroying native wildlife.
