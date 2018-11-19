Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Virgin Orbit Rocket Completes First Flight Strapped to the Wing of an Airplane

By Chelsea Gohd | November 19, 2018 5:02 pm

A Successful Test Flight

Virgin Orbit, a spinoff of Virgin Galactic, flew its LauncherOne rocket for the first time ever this past Sunday, November 18. The company performed the test flight with the 21-meter rocket strapped to the wing of a modified Boeing 747-400 aircraft nicknamed Cosmic Girl.

The 80-minute-long captive-carry test flight took off from California’s Victorville Airport, northeast of Los Angeles.

“The vehicles flew like a dream today. Everyone on the flight crew and all of our colleagues on the ground were extremely happy with the data we saw from the instruments on-board the aircraft, in the pylon, and on the rocket itself. From my perspective in the cockpit, the vehicles handled incredibly well, and perfectly matched what we’ve trained for in the simulators,” Virgin Orbit Chief Pilot Kelly Latimer said in a news release, according to a statement.

Cosmic Girl

Virgin Orbit plans to use Cosmic Girl as a first stage launch platform (sometimes called a mothership) to launch satellite-carrying rockets into low-Earth orbit. The plane will fly the LauncherOne rocket to an altitude of 35,000 feet. The rocket will then be dropped and fired up to launch lightweight satellites, with a maximum payload of 1,100 pounds, into space.

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket flies for the first time, tucked under the wings of an aircraft. (Credit: Virgin Orbit)

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket flies for the first time, tucked under the wings of an aircraft. (Credit: Virgin Orbit)

The LauncherOne rocket successfully performed a number of tests earlier this month, including some in which it practiced connecting with Cosmic Girl. This flight, however, is the first of the rocket’s airborne tests. Now, the aircraft will undergo testing with and without the rocket attached.

Before Cosmic Girl and LauncherOne can perform an in-air rocket launch, they must successfully complete at least one drop test. In this test, the rocket will be released from the aircraft without turning its engine on. This will inform the team at Virgin Orbit about how the rocket performs in free-fall.

Virgin Orbit aims to provide low-cost, quick satellite launches. The company is working to ultimately launch small payloads into low-Earth orbit for both commercial and government contractors. The company has already won contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and Sitael, an Italian micro-satellite company. The company plans to begin these flights in 2019 should the rest of the testing be successful.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: space exploration
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Rebecca R. Tate

    I generally get somewhere around $9,000-$10,000 on a monthly basis through the net. After doing work so passionately, I ended up losing my job in my company where I have given loads of years. I really required a reliable income source. I am not into “get rich overnight” packages as you can see all around the net. Those are all kind of ponzi referral marketing programs where you have to first make interested customers and then sell a product to friends and family or any person so that they will likely be in your team. Web job provides amazing benefits such as I am usually home with my family and can really enjoy lots of leisure time and go out for holidays. Here’s the most convenient way to start >>> THAPMARK.TUMBLR.COM

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    Launch from the top of Mt. Chimborazo, the furthest point from the Earth’s center of mass and dead on the Equator, -1.469167, -78.8175, for maximum spin throw of 10,040 mph east.

    To trim decimals:: Equatorial circumference of 24,901.55 mi, local altitude of 20,549.4 ft, sidereal day of 23 hours, 56 minutes, 4.0905 seconds, location 1.469167 degrees south latitude

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+