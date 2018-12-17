Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Cassini Catches Two of Saturn’s Moons Building a Cosmic Snowman

By Chelsea Gohd | December 17, 2018 4:46 pm
Saturn's moons Dione and Rhea. (Credit: Credit: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute)

Saturn’s moons Dione and Rhea. (Credit: Credit: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute)

Floating out in the solar system, the Cassini spacecraft captured a curious image of two moons that seem to be stuck together.The image actually shows Saturn’s moons Dione and Rhea, but because of the angle that the image was taken at, they appear to be conjoined. Cassini snapped the image before NASA crashed the ship into Saturn last year.

The spacecraft took this image 683,508 miles (1.1 million km) away from Dione (top) and 994,193 miles (1.6 million km) away from Rhea (bottom). So, while Rhea, with a diameter of 949 miles (1,528 km), is much larger than Dione, with a diameter of 698 miles (1123 km), they look to be the same size in the image.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics
MORE ABOUT: solar system, space exploration
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+