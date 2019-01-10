Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

SNAPSHOT: Hubble Takes Second-most Detailed Image Ever

By Alison Mackey | January 10, 2019 4:41 pm
triangulum galaxy

The Triangulum galaxy, seen in the second-largest image ever taken by Hubble. (Credit: (Credit: NASA, ESA, and M. Durbin, J. Dalcanton, and B. F. Williams (University of Washington))

Hubble just released its second-largest image ever: the Triangulum Galaxy, and it’s a stunner. While Andromeda has been holding the top spot since being imaged back in 2015, this ~665 million-pixel composite is nothing to sneeze at, clocking in at a staggering 34,372 x 19,345 pixels. All told that adds up to 665 million pixels.

Also known as Messier 33, 40 billion stars make up this spiral galaxy, which is faintly visible by naked eye under a dark sky as a small smudge in the constellation Triangulum (the triangle.) This image spans 14,500 light-years, composed of shots taken between February 2017 and 2018 by the famous space telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. The Triangulum Galaxy is small by cosmic standards, at about half the diameter of the Milky Way and a quarter of the diameter of the Andromeda galaxy. Still, the astronomers estimate there are anywhere between 10 and 15 millions stars contained in this image.

Eat your heart out, David Bowman — this thing is FULL of stars! (Credit: NASA, ESA, and M. Durbin, J. Dalcanton, and B. F. Williams (University of Washington)

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: cosmology, stargazing, stars
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+