Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

SNAPSHOT: Elephants Find Resources With Years-old Memories

By Alison Mackey | January 15, 2019 3:56 pm
african elephant

Collared African elephants like this one near a water source helped supply movement data for the study. (Credit: Miriam Tsalyuk)

A GPS-collared elephant takes a break near a watering hole. Collars like this were used in a new study tracking the movement of 15 African elephant groups in Namibia’s Etosha National Park for periods ranging from 2 months to over 4.5 years.

By pairing current and historic satellite imaging of vegetation with GPS data, a team led by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley watched elephants rely on their long-term memory to guide them to sustenance.

During the dry season especially, elephants were more likely to ignore foraging opportunities around them and seek out spots they remembered being reliable sources of food and water in years past, even if it meant a much longer trek. In the unpredictable environment of the African savannah, it could provide the consistency necessary for survival.

Somewhat surprisingly, the herds strongly preferred to travel alongside man-made dirt roads in the park during the dry season, perhaps to conserve energy on the level terrain.

 

Find more great science imagery on our Instagram page.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Environment, Living World, top posts
MORE ABOUT: animals, ecology
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+