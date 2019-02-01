Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Major Study Rewrites the Driving Source of Atlantic Ocean Circulation

By Roni Dengler | February 1, 2019 6:00 pm
atlantic meridional oscillating current

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, shown here, serves as a conveyor belt that transports heat and pulls carbon from the atmosphere into the deep ocean.(Credit: R. Curry, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution/Science/USGCR)

Massive volumes of water circulate throughout the Atlantic Ocean and serve as the central drivers of Earth’s climate. Now researchers have discovered that the heart of this circulation is not where they suspected.

“The general understanding has been [that it’s] in the Labrador Sea, which sits between the Canadian coast and the west side of Greenland,” said Susan Lozier, a physical oceanographer at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, who led the new research. “What we found instead was that … the bulk [of it] is taking place from the east side of Greenland all the way over to the Scottish shelf.”

The discovery will help improve global climate models.

Ocean In Motion

Water courses through the Atlantic Ocean in two layers. A shallow layer pulls warm water from the tropics north. This layer, which includes the Gulf Stream, helps keep winters in Western Europe relatively mild. As the warm waters travel to the North Atlantic, they cool and then sink, forming the second layer that spreads south.

This conveyor belt of currents, known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, influences the climate by transporting heat and moving carbon from the atmosphere to the deep ocean. Although its flow is variable, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts the AMOC will slow down in the 21st century. And as the climate warms, the waters at high latitude might not sink, or overturn, as much, slowing the AMOC.

“We’re trying to understand in the years and decades ahead, how sensitive is the overturning to these changes we expect at high latitude,” Lozier said.

O(h) SNAP!

That’s why, back in 2007, Lozier initiated the Overturning in the Subpolar North Atlantic Program, or OSNAP, so dubbed thanks to a phrase commonly used by her then 19-year old son. The $32 million, five-year program capitalizes on the expertise of scientists from seven countries in what Lozier calls “an amazing international collaboration.”

In August of 2014, the researchers deployed the OSNAP observation system, a string of instruments that stretch from the Labrador Sea on the Canadian coast to the Scottish shelf, to assess the temperature, flow and salinity of water moving to and from the North Atlantic. After more than 21 months of making measurements, the researchers recovered the array’s first round of data in April of 2016.

The OSNAP array revealed overturning circulation between the southwestern tip of Greenland and the Scottish shelf is about seven times greater than that in the Labrador Sea, the team reports today in the journal Science. Irregular overturning in the area east of Greenland also accounts for 88 percent of the variation in AMOC, the researchers found.

“We want this data then to provide ground truthing to the models because the models are really the only ones that can provide predictions,” said Lozier. “Now they have this benchmark. And if they can match what we see with these OSNAP observations then they’re going to be able to give us better predictions for the years and decades ahead.”

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Environment, top posts
MORE ABOUT: climate change, ocean
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Cjones1

    Another IPCC calculation should be forthcoming.
    I understand the magnetic pole has been rapidly shifting from Canada towards Siberia and has shifted back close to a position in the 1600s. Will this shift in magnetic position affect the AMOC, other air/ocean currents, ice thickness changes, and other climate related factors?

  • Just call me Joe

    Heresy!

    Someone should kill this study and burn its reports, if not put its researchers on the pyre themselves, because it violates global warming dogma.

    “volumes of water circulate throughout the Atlantic Ocean and serve as the central drivers of Earth’s climate”
    We have been told by climate researchers and have a consensus that human caused CO2 is the “primary driver of climate change”.

    “Irregular overturning in the area east of Greenland also accounts for 88 percent of the variation in AMOC”
    If the water circulation is a central driver of climate and it has variation, then that variation is the primary driver of climate change, not CO2.

    • JWrenn

      It doesn’t say that doesn’t happen. It just says it is higher north than they thought.

      “If the water circulation is a central driver of climate and it has variation, then that variation is the primary driver of climate change, not CO2.”
      You are just making things up now. It is not the central driver, it is one of the central movers of heat. If it didn’t exist then the heat would not spread north along the Atlantic and norther Europe would be much colder. It has nothing to do….absolutely nothing to do with average temperatures on the planet.

      • Just call me Joe

        Maybe you should re-read the article, “Massive volumes of water circulate throughout the Atlantic Ocean and serve as the CENTRAL DRIVERS of Earth’s climate”

        • JWrenn

          Climate, not warming.

        • Dan Silverman

          Climate, climate change/global warming and weather three different like es of discussion.

    • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

      mazepath(.)com/uncleal/arcbot03.jpg
      … In August 2011, I had dropped by proxy 29 messages in champagne bottles north of Barrow, AK.

      #778 was recovered 01 April 2018, Hafnir Iceland.
      #779 was recovered 13 December 2017; Vatersay Beach, Outer Hebrides.

      I contacted an oceanographer monitoring two strings of moored data-collecting buoys across the North Atlantic. The recoveries were impossible. This is why we cannot have pretty things. (The messages contain anti-counterfeiting modalities.)

    • Dan Silverman

      Why does everything have to be so political?

      • Just call me Joe

        Athropogenic Global Warming is a political theory. The IPCC is a political organization. Researchers are funded by politicians.

  • Kurt Stocklmeir

    I live around Norfolk Va. I am always at the beach. There are currents of warm water that move past the east part of the U.S. a small distance from land. Warm water around Florida moves north. This helps to keep the east part of the U.S. warm in the winter. I think people say Europe does not have warm currents like the U.S. and that is why countries like England and France are extreme cold in the winter. I think some people will not say the Gulf Stream helps to keep England and France warm in the winter. I agree with them. I think it is dumb to say the water sinks when it gets cold – there is extreme cold water under that water That is like saying when extreme hot air has a small decrease of temperature it sinks into extreme cold air. A lot of times currents at the surface of the ocean are made by wind. Low pressure areas and high pressure areas go over the U.S. and end up over the Atlantic ocean. Wind associated with low pressure areas and high pressure areas move water north and south because air spins. I think most of the warm water moves north around the west part of the Atlantic ocean not the east part of the Atlantic ocean. I guess there could be a current that sends some water toward England and France but it is not going to be warm water. I do not agree with some things that the people said. Kurt Stocklmeir

  • Margie Cordoza

    I was raised in Aberdeen, Scotland, It is on the east coast of Scotland and the weather is affected by currents from the Arctic as opposed to the west coast of Britain where the coast is warmer as a result of the North Atlantic Current which brings warm water across the ocean from eastern America and the Gulf Stream. The variations in temperature between the east and the west coasts of Scotland as amazing considering the relatively small geographic distance. This can also be seen by the plants that grow naturally. Please look at all sorts of data before attacking this study.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+