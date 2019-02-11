Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

The Space Station’s New 3-D Printer Recycles Old Plastic Into Custom Tools

By Korey Haynes | February 11, 2019 3:36 pm
a metallic box with wires

The Refabricator can recycle plastic and 3-D print it, all within a box the size of a mini fridge. (Credit: Allison Porter, Tethers Unlimited, Inc.)

Last week, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft departed the International Space Station, having delivered a batch of new experiments and cargo. Among them was the Refabricator, a new machine that will not only make objects on demand things for the astronauts, it will recycle them too.

While 3-D printers are becoming commonplace, nowhere are their benefits more obvious than in the confines of space. Cargo resupply missions to the ISS are routine, but as human spaceflight pushes farther out into deep space, there will be more pressure for self-sufficiency, as resupply missions become more difficult and expensive. That means not only manufacturing supplies, but also conserving and reusing the supplies on hand.

Re-use and Recycle

The Refabricator is in part a 3-D printer, allowing astronauts to make tools to their own specifications immediately, without waiting months for items to be flown from Earth. But there’s been a 3-D printer on the ISS since 2014. The Refabricator stands out because it’s able to recycle things it’s already printed and turn them into new materials.

3-d printed ratchet

A ratchet wrench 3-D printed aboard the ISS. (Credit: Made in Space)

It can even create the raw 3-D printer filament from old packing supplies, like the foam and plastic shipping materials NASA uses to pack its cargo for the trip to space. Most 3-D printers cannot reuse plastics once printed, because the way they print weakens the plastic’s integrity. But the Refabricator uses a different printing method, so that it can reprint the same material many times.

NASA hopes the new printer/recycler will both free up space on future resupply launches and reduce overall waste on the ISS. It could even lead to 3-D printers on Earth that one day use the items we normally put on the curb, like water bottles or plastic bags, to create brand new custom materials for our homes.

Tethers Unlimited, Inc. developed the Refabricator for NASA’s In-Space Manufacturing Office. Their whole creation fits into a cube about the size of a minifridge. The company can monitor the Refabricator from Earth, but astronauts on the ISS will perform the operations.

For this first test flight, that will mean having the Refabricator print, recycle, and re-print creations up to seven times in a loop, to prove that the material doesn’t weaken with repeated recycling. Those final printings will then be delivered back to Earth for testing – in particular, to see if and how the printing process differs in space from on the ground.

Check out the Refabricator in action with the NASA video below:

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, Technology, top posts
MORE ABOUT: space exploration
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    Where is the Green Agenda! Orbital Global Warming threatens to immolate the entire Earth and all its little children!

    hp2(.)wright-weather(.)com/icons/us_chill.gif
    … 1/3 the US freeze-burned.

    The only dialectically acceptable polymer is poly(lactide-co-glycolide) (PLGA) because it can be in part be manufactured from human milk. Saddle up, ladies! We’re passing legislation to save the Earth.

  • OWilson

    An obviously simple development.

    Plastic waste which is heavily processed, can be turned into a valuable asset!

    As human technology progresses, 3D printers could signal the end of waste plastic pollution, in much the same way as new mining and porcessing techniques are reaping rewards from old mining tailings and spills heaps.

    Maybe one day we will be opening up those underground processed nuclear waste storage sites to recover useful materials for the new technology. :)

    Human progess will not be denied!

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+