Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

This Is What Your City Might Feel Like in 60 Years Due to Climate Change

By Nala Rogers | February 13, 2019 5:30 pm
downtown Pittsburgh

If climate change proceeds unchecked, the Pittsburgh of 2080 may feel like a recent northeastern Arkansas. (Credit: f11photo/Shutterstock)

(Inside Science) — In 60 years, the climate of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will feel kind of like a contemporary Jonesboro, Arkansas, with higher temperatures and more winter precipitation, according to a new study. That’s assuming fossil fuel emissions continue to rise; if instead we succeed in curbing emissions, Pittsburgh will instead become more like Madison, Indiana.

Pittsburgh is one of 540 cities in the U.S. and Canada for which scientists have found doppelgangers of their climate futures — places where the recent climate is as close as possible to another city’s future climate. Anyone can explore the findings using an online interactive map. The results were published today in the journal Nature Communications.

The researchers compared each city’s expected climate in the 2080s with recorded climates from 1960-1990. To estimate future climates, they took the average of outputs from 27 climate models. Each recent and future climate was characterized by total rainfall and average minimum and maximum temperatures for all four seasons.

Under a scenario with high fossil fuel emissions, the average city’s future climate was more than 500 miles away. Under a low-emissions scenario, that distance dropped to about 300 miles. Western cities tended to “move” toward hotter, drier regions of the American Southwest, while cities in the Northeast grew to resemble humid locations in the Midwest and Southeast.

For each city, the researchers found the best match they could within the study region, which spanned the western hemisphere north of the equator. However, they struggle to find perfect matches for the future climate of some cities, especially for those along the western and southeastern coasts. For example, compared to its best match of 1960-1990 era Las Palmas, Mexico, the Los Angeles of the 2080s is expected to have more rain in winter and spring and less rain in summer and fall. According to the models, the climate in cities like Los Angeles will be unlike anything that currently exists in North America.

 

[This article originally appeared on Inside Science.]

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Environment, top posts
MORE ABOUT: climate change
ADVERTISEMENT
  • https://plus.google.com/111658787134687480269 Dan Pangburn

    Climate has always changed. The last change is it stopped warming. Search “globalclimatedrivers2” to discover why CO2 has little if anything to do with climate
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e4a2a4d6b770816390f704122a0fd842781eff09682e5993fb3424c426637c9e.jpg

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    Buncha crap. The California drought is being sustained out of corrupt data as you read this. We are drowning in rain – but it is the politically wrong kind of rain.

  • SysAdmin

    “To estimate future climates, they took the average of outputs from 27 climate models.”
    That is enough to guarantee that they are wrong.

  • OWilson

    Look below the “climate change” headlines, and a little simple background research tells us that the population of Pittsburgh is declining, while the other two cited cities, Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Madison, Indiana.are growing!

    Yo the unbiased eye, this should be good news, not a warning! :)

    The definitive statement tht “the climate in cities like Los Angeles (in 2080) will be unlike anything that currently exists in North America” is pure speculation, based on “models” :)

  • iThinker2

    We now know that the raw data was tampered with to produce the upward trend. Not so, cyclic as always. Solar Minimum?? Earth-Moon orbits? Distance of Earth from Sum? Amount of Solar energy radiating? Sunspots?? Super Volcanoes? These are real weather makers!

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    This Is What Your City Might Feel Like in 60 Years Due to Climate Change

    stmedia(.)stimg(.)co/ctyp+blowing+snow+minneapolis.JPG

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+