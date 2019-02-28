Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Craters on Pluto and Charon Show Kuiper Belt Lacks Small Bodies

By Korey Haynes | February 28, 2019 1:00 pm
craters on the surface of Pluto and Charon

Craters on Pluto and Charon only get so small, pointing to new information about the Kuiper Belt. (Credit: NASA/JHU-APL/SWRI/K. Singer)

When New Horizons flew past Pluto and its moon Charon in 2015, it took a lot of pictures. From studying those images, scientists have recently realized that while both bodies are covered in craters, almost none of those craters are small, meaning there may not be many small bodies around to smash into them. This changes astronomers’ views of the Kuiper Belt, the region of small – but apparently not too small – rocky and icy bodies of which Pluto is a part.  

No Tiny Craters

Astronomers looked at images taken from all over Pluto and Charon, but focused their most detailed investigations on Charon’s Vulcan Planitia, a broad plain that was resurfaced early in Charon’s history. The smooth icy surface makes it easy to count craters, though researchers point out that they get similar – if less clear – results from other regions on Charon and Pluto. They found that while there are plenty of large and medium-sized craters, there are hardly any smaller than 8 miles across. Since the size of the crater depends largely on how big the impactor was, this points to a lack of impactors smaller than about 1 mile across.

Of course, smaller craters could simply be erased over time. But Kelsi Singer, lead author of the research published February 28 in Science, says that doesn’t appear to be the case here. “There’s nothing we know of that could erase a 10-kilometer crater, but do nothing to an 11 kilometer crater,” she says. “You would see the bigger one at least partially eaten. And we don’t see anything that’s partially filled in.” This led her team to assume that the small craters were never there to begin with.

This was a surprise because originally, astronomers assumed the Kuiper Belt would look much like the asteroid belt that orbits between Mars and Jupiter. Because it’s much closer, astronomers understand the asteroid belt better, and know that it has many smaller objects within its bounds. Many of these tiny asteroids form when larger asteroids hit each other, breaking into smaller pieces.

The Kuiper Belt is much farther away, which makes it harder to observe directly with telescopes. The impact histories of some moons of Jupiter and Saturn had hinted at this lack of small bodies in the past, but since they have more active surfaces that can erase craters of many sizes, the findings were less clear.

Singer and her team think the Kuiper Belt might look different because it’s less active – it crashes into itself less often – preventing the cascade of smaller bodies that the asteroid belt produces. But really, these new observations require more careful observations of the Kuiper Belt itself.

New Horizons is still at work, and its recent encounter with Ultima Thule, farther out in the Kuiper Belt, appears to back up Singer’s findings on Pluto and Charon. But more investigations are needed to understand the full story of the Kuiper Belt.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: solar system
  • Kurt Stocklmeir

    for years I have talked about this – I think the universe is about 6000 years old – look at surface of moon, planets and moons of planets – see how many rocks flying around space hit them – the universe is not old if a lot of rocks did not hit them – if an almost infinite number of rocks hit them the universe might be old – I think there are a lot of little rocks flying around Pluto but since planets and moons around the sun are not old a lot of little rocks did not hit them – I guess a lot of rocks associated with the asteroid belt did not hit Pluto – how rough surface of the moon is helps to know how old the moon is – the same is true for Mars and Pluto – I have an almost infinite number of theories that prove the universe is about 6000 years old – if the universe is old there would not be any gas around Venus – solar wind blows away gas around Venus Kurt Stocklmeir

    • Mike Richardson

      The universe is not 6000 years old. You can safely throw out your “almost infinite number of theories.” Geology tells us the Earth is much older than that, and radioisotope dating tells us it’s over 4 billion years old. Pluto, Charon, and the other Kuiper belt objects formed around the same time in the outer solar system.
      Based on the redshift of the most distant objects in the universe, and the best theories of cosmologists who actually have studied the universe for decades, it’s over 13 billion years old. Stop embarrassing yourself and wasting your time on science blogs. You’ll find a much more receptive audience on a site for religious fundamentalists, where evidence doesn’t matter.

