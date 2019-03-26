Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
What Causes Hallucinations? The Brain May Be OverInterpreting a Lack of Info

By Roni Dengler | March 26, 2019 5:30 pm
(Credit: Rudmer/shutterstock and Zwerveragsandrew/shutterstock)

Mental illness affects millions of Americans. Many people with bipolar disorder, depression, and schizophrenia suffer hallucinations, the perception of something that is not present. From phantom smells to hearing voices and seeing things that are not there, hallucinations can take many forms and stem from many causes. It’s not just mental illness, either. Strokes, migraines and inner ear diseases can also lead to hallucinations. And obviously, psychedelic drugs do as well.

Yet surprisingly little is known about what’s happening in the brain during hallucinations. Now, in experiments on mice, researchers have discovered that hallucinations reduce activity in the brain’s vision center. The finding suggests hallucinations happen when the brain overcompensates for a lack of information coming from the outside world.

“Understanding what’s happening in the world is a balance of taking in information and your interpretation of that information,” Cristopher Niell, a neuroscientist at the University of Oregon in Eugene, who led the new research, said in a press statement. “If you’re putting less weight on what’s going on around you but then over-interpreting it, that could lead to hallucinations.”

Seeing and Perceiving

Niell wanted to find out how a hallucinogen called DOI (4-iodo-2,5-dimethoxyphenylisopropylamine) affects mice’s ability to see and perceive the world around them. His hope is to better understand, “how we create representations of the world using vision,” he said.

And like LSD and psilocybin, DOI activates a brain receptor for serotonin, a brain chemical that passes messages between brain cells. Serotonin is best known as a molecule that increases feelings of wellbeing and happiness, but it also plays a role in vision. Previous research from other groups implicated the serotonin receptor in hallucinations from schizophrenia and drugs. Drugs that block the receptor even prevent hallucinations in people with schizophrenia.

Drug Damper

The researchers gave mice the hallucinogen. Then, as the mice watched pictures on a screen, the scientists peered into the rodents’ brains. As the researchers watched how the hallucinogen and images affected the mice’s brain activity, they found the hallucinogen dampened the incoming visual information, the scientists report Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports. The finding suggests hallucinations stem from misinterpreting the diminished visual information from the world around us.

“You might expect visual hallucinations would result from neurons in the brain firing like crazy, or by mismatched signals,” Niell said. “We were surprised to find that a hallucinogenic drug instead led to a reduction of activity in the visual cortex.”

The discovery suggests hallucinations come from the brain filling in what it perceives as missing information. But, Niell says, this probably isn’t the whole story. “I don’t feel like we’ve necessarily found the smoking gun for the entire underlying cause of hallucinations, but this is likely to be a piece of it,” he said.

  • TLongmire

    It is not that the brain “fills” in the lack of information, it is the brain being overridden by information from the outside! This should be easy enough to prove but too much would be lost. We understand nothing of collective consciousness and it’s effect on individuals but I can say that there are massive amounts of experiences that play out like stories with no real connection but eagerly seeking a reaction. If you consider your consciousness as a hyper dimensional gyroscopic force producing mainly momentum then the center is zen like while psychedelic states are the outer extremities and are interacting with other states receptive.

  • TLongmire

    Ha(hey)ll(all)u(you)c(see)i(I’m)no(no)geni(genie)c(see). In the multiverse how many worlds have a word that conveys the essence of what is actually occurring when one consumes an hallucinogenic substance better than this one???

  • Magic Mushrooms

    I’m freaking out man!

  • Bob Apposite

    Schizophrenics aren’t all taking hallucinogenics.

    This is interesting, and all…but surely schizophrenia is psychological.

    Statements like this also make me laugh:
    “Serotonin is best known as a molecule that increases feelings of wellbeing and happiness, but it also plays a role in vision.”

    First, the first clause in that sentence isn’t really true “Serotonin is best known as a molecule that increases feelings of wellbeing and happiness” – is at best, a popular myth/exaggeration.

    It would be more correct to say that serotonin has an association with anxiety, and that drugs that target serotonin receptors can “reduce anxiety”.

    But the best part of that sentence is, “…but it also plays a role in vision.”

    Oh…it “also” plays a role in vision?
    LOL.

    Would that “role in vision”, perhaps be… lowering people’s perception of the emotions and expressions of others, thus reducing their anxiety – “ignorance-is-bliss”-style?

    I mean, yes – serotonin appears to play a role in vision – an ego-protective role.

    ; )

    Stop feeding the public stupid.
    It’s pretty obvious how these chemicals work.

    Millions of people take SSRIs and SNRIs.
    You should probably figure out how they actually work.

    I mean, “association” isn’t really “science”, is it?

    People don’t want random “trivia” about the medications you’re prescribing.

    Stop being lazy, scientifically incurious, and narcissistic.
    If complete lay people can piece this stuff together, scientists probably could too.

    “Serotonin is best known as a molecule that increases feelings of wellbeing and happiness, but it also plays a role in vision.”

    That’s not science.

    That’s just laziness.

    Attempt some synthesis of this trivia, people.

    Neuroscience as a whole just feels like that parable about the blind men and the elephant.

    You are all oddly satisfied with appearance and superficiality.

    Heck, maybe your profession needs to get off the SSRIs.

  • Bob Apposite

    Let me add – serotonin also modulates perception of smell.

    And you wouldn’t know it from this study – but this particularly hallucinogenic is best-known for its affects on the olfactory system, lungs, and mucus systems, too. (It’s an anti-asthmatic – and has even been observed to turn off key genes in lung-immune response).

    Ergo:
    1. Laboratory mice – which are frightened
    2. Are given a chemical which acts on a serotonin receptor
    3. They began to hallucinate…

    At some point you need to consider the possibility that serotonin is just an “ego protective” chemical.

    I mean…

    You gave mice a drug that appears to have “reduced the gain on their visual input”.

    Why would life forms have a chemical that does that?
    What does that actually accomplish?

    It…probably means they don’t see the scientists very clearly. It may also mean they don’t see the fear on each other’s faces.

    That drug probably *also* dampens their sense of smell.
    So they can’t smell the human scientists, and perhaps can’t smell their fear, either.

    At some point you need to consider the possibility that Freud got it right and these are primarily “ego protective” systems..

    I mean, yeah you can stubbornly amass trivia about neural systems and refuse to ever synthesize it into anything coherent, or you could take note that someone kind-of-already explained the basic psychology of human beings and psychological forces 100 years ago.

    I’m pretty sure you guys could make progress a lot faster if you weren’t fighting Freud.

    I mean, yeah, he was developing theories.
    But he was *searching* for Laws.

    The odds that you’re going to find a state of affairs in the human brain that is vastly at odds with Freud’s models are very low. He’s basically the Newton of Neuroscience.

    So back to this study.

    You have clearly stumbled upon an “ego protective” chemical system in the human brain.

    Do you have the humility to admit it?

    I see 2 roads before you guys:

    1. You have the humility to begin admitting the existence and likelihood of Freudian psychological forces/mechanism.

    2. You choose instead – ego defense/denial and mania (manic pseudo-science in search of more flattering, narcissistic narratives).

    Note as well – whichever you choose – reality is not going to “go away”. You can’t escape your brain. There may be ways to “turn down the gain”, ego-defense – but you’re still mice in a lab. Maybe you can have a euphoric “hallucination” that you’re immune to psychological forces – that you have complete mastery of possibility in your brain through “neuroplasticity” or some-such trendy pseudo-scientific mania- but there’s probably always going to be the disappointing truth.

    i.e. There will always be the depression that follows the mania.

    Yes, Freud’s ideas aren’t flattering.
    But they appear to be true.

    Science is supposed to be about, that, right?
    Science isn’t supposed to be your source of narcissistic supply.

    Let me add – Freud’s speculative theory of hallucination is that it is an ego defense involving “regression”.

    That’s not a bad speculation.

    I mean, look at this study.

    The hallucinogenic they administered is known to turn off key genes in the lung immune response system.

    When would a human being want an immune response system turned “off” ?

    I’m not a scientist – but I think common sense would suggest that one obvious answer to that question is – when they are dependent on someone else’s immune system.

  • delena

