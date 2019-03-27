Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Ancient Rivers Raged on Mars, Upsetting Geologic Timeline

By Korey Haynes | March 27, 2019 2:28 pm
green image with yellow riverbeds

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and other spacecraft show where ancient riverbeds
cross Mars’ surface. Here, blue shows low elevation, and yellow shows higher ground.
(Credit: NASA/JPL/Univ. Arizona/UChicago )

A new global study of ancient Martian riverbeds shows they are wider than Earth rivers on average, and once carried large volumes of water and runoff. They also flowed until surprisingly recently in Mars’ history, perhaps into the last billion years. This is a puzzle, given the Red Planet’s current desert environment, its thin atmosphere and dim sunlight. These features should have prevented vast water resources even early in the world’s history. Now scientists must puzzle out how both sets of evidence can co-exist – or prove one wrong.

Wet and Dry Riverbeds

Researchers from the University of Chicago, led by Edwin Kite, looked at ancient riverbeds across Mars, and published their findings March 27 in the journal Science Advances. The team says they were surprised to find potential evidence for heavy water flows in the last billion years.

That’s well into the time period when astronomers think Mars was losing its atmosphere and drying out. How a planet with so little sunlight and atmosphere stayed warm enough to host – not just a little surface water, but fast-flowing rivers – is hard to figure out. The researchers stress that while the water may have appeared and disappeared over long periods of time, when it was there, that water filled riverbeds across the planet, in more than 200 locations they studied.

In an interview, Kite said that something else must be wrong if the riverbed data is correct. Maybe the rivers are older than researchers think. Or perhaps Mars dried out much faster than current theories suggest. But Kite says some strange process may have also kept Mars warm long enough for large rivers to flow even after most of its atmosphere had disappeared.

“All three options are uncomfortable,” Kite says. “All three of these solutions would require significant revision of our current understanding.”

Kite points out that the first possibility could be explored with a sample return mission that would let scientists find concrete ages for the riverbeds they see from orbit. While sample return plans are underway, that mission is still years off. That leaves scientists stuck trying to explain how Mars, which is farther from the sun than Earth, stayed warm enough even though the young sun was even less bright than it is now. Yet the latest evidence overwhelmingly indicates that Mars was once a very wet world.

For the second option, Kite says that NASA’s orbiting Mars MAVEN mission has returned convincing evidence that the solar wind slowly stripped the Red Planet of its atmosphere over a long period of time. Revised models would have to explain both MAVEN’s atmospheric data and the evidence of large amounts of recent surface water, which is a tricky balance.

The third option of keeping Mars warm even with a thin atmosphere would depend on some kind of greenhouse warming effect. And Kite says the most likely cause of a Martian greenhouse effect would be water ice clouds that would trap infrared light and warm Mars enough to keep water wet and moving on its surface.

Whatever the solution, Mars’ climate history will likely remain a mystery at least a little while longer.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: mars
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Kurt Stocklmeir

    my theories can explain Mars – I have not talked a lot about 1 of my theories about Mars – the asteroid belt is around Mars – there is a lot of dirt and rocks flying around Mars – dirt and rocks hit gas around Mars – this makes the gas get an electric charge ion – magnetic field of the sun is around Mars – the magnetic field of the sun helps to make gas with an electric charge fly away from Mars – my theories say that it would take about 1000 years for water and gas of Mars to fly away from Mars Kurt Stocklmeir

    • Michael Cleveland

      Reading your “theories,” the first question that comes to mind is, how old are you? In any event, you need to further your education so you have better tools with which to “theorize.” In this case your theory falls apart with the asteroid belt, which does not surround Mars, but lies between Mars and Jupiter. Your view of the solar system needs updating.

      • Erik Bosma

        Kurt seems to pop in and out of this site lately. He seems to think he himself has solved all of our problems. I find him amusing and harmless but he does get a little tiring after awhile.

        • Michael Cleveland

          I thought as much. I’ve been studying the crackpot mentality for years, and he has all the earmarks: limited or no real knowledge of science, brings facts, quasi-facts, and/or pure fantasy together in inappropriate ways to arrive at faulty conclusions; has a savior complex, certain that he and only he has the correct answers to difficult scientific problems; hopes for attention and approval (so tends to gravitate to people of similarly limited knowledge, whom he can impress. He will move to other forums if the response here is not positive); and so on. On the other hand, if he’s just a kid, well, kids who play with blocks and Erector sets sometimes become architects and engineers. I think his tendency to jumble facts points in the other direction, however, but it’s probably never a bad thing to encourage him to look deeper for correct facts and more valid science. I hope he will take these criticism as an opportunity to learn.

    • Kurt Stocklmeir

      dirt and rocks from asteroid belt hit gas around Mars – this makes some of the gas get an electric charge – magnetic field of the sun and solar wind work together to make gas fly into space Kurt Stocklmeir

    • Kurt Stocklmeir

      dirt and rocks associated with the asteroid belt create a lot more ions around Mars than ultraviolet radiation from the sun – Mars does not have a magnetic field – this makes it more simple for gas to use the magnetic field of the sun and solar wind to fly into space – it could take about 1000 years for most gas and water associated with Mars to fly into space – things would be a little more messy if Mars had a magnetic field some ions would not follow the magnetic field of the sun Kurt Stocklmeir

  • OWilson

    If “All three options are uncomfortable”, there is another option to consider and may account for these apparent ancient “river beds”.

    One other major factor in terrestrial erosion, besides water, is blown sand. In Earth’s deserts, they can look like giant ripples, similar to ocean sandy beaches!

    NASA:

    “Every year there are some moderately big dust storms that pop up on Mars and they cover continent-sized areas and last for weeks at a time,” said Michael Smith, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

    Beyond Mars’ large annual storms are massive storms that occur more rarely but are much larger and more intense.

    “Once every three Mars years (about 5 ½ Earth years), on average, normal storms grow into planet-encircling dust storms, and we usually call those ‘global dust storms’ to distinguish them,” Smith said.

    (One still rages today, and has knocked out NASA’s Opportunity Rover)

    Water works relatively quickly, but over the one billion years mentioned above, is it possible that extreme dust and sand storms gradually eroded these features into what looks like riverbeds?

  • delena

    The latest poll demonstrates that on average 75% people are active into web-based tasks. The internet world has become bigger and more beneficial and making an ample amount of work at home opportunities. Home-based on line tasks are becoming poplar and transforming people’s everyday lives. Why it really is popular? Because it lets you work from anywhere and anytime. You get more time to allocate with your family and can plan out trips for vacations. Men and women are generating nice revenue of $39000 per week by utilizing the efficient and smart approaches. Carrying out right work in a right path will definitely lead us in direction of success. You can start to earn from the first day when you explore our website. TAKE A LOOK AT >>>>> RAGV.IM/cdl

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+